Vitamin ingredients market size to grow by USD 1,280.5 million between 2022 and 2027; AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin ingredients market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,280.5 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiency, increasing marketing initiatives and strategies, and increased risk of lifestyle diseases. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamin Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global vitamin ingredients market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on different parameters, such as quality. Top players are adopting product development, novel product releases, market expansion, capacity utilization, and product diversification tactics to maintain their market position. Vendors are also entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic alliances, and acquisitions to raise the demand for their products and expand globally. Hence, the competition among vendors in the global vitamin ingredients market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., BASF SE, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Glanbia plc, Hangzhou Focus Corp., Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Lonza Group Ltd., Microbelcaps S.A., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Nulab Inc., ParkAcre Ltd., Private Label Nutra, TNN Development Ltd., and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by application (animal feed, food and beverages, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetics), product type (vitamin B, vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin D, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the market growth will be significant in the animal feed segment during the forecast period. Many livestock stakeholders are taking necessary precautions and providing enough nutrition to animals to reduce the risk of metabolic disorders and avoid disease outbreaks. In addition, the global rise in animal meat and dairy consumption will drive the growth of the segment.

By product type, the market will witness high demand for vitamin B supplements from end-users. Vitamin B supplements are in high demand, as they help lower bad cholesterol and reduce the chances of contracting other diseases. Vitamin B is also essential in converting nutrients into energy, producing cholesterol and fats, helping in DNA repair, and exerting antioxidant effects. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of Internet users and the presence of well-established distribution channels for supplement products in the US have been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the expansion of product portfolios by vendors will further drive the growth of the vitamin ingredients market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiency

Increasing marketing initiatives and strategies

Increasing risk of lifestyle diseases

The increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiency will drive the growth of the market. Changing lifestyles and hectic work schedules have made it difficult for consumers to maintain proper health and consume essential nutrients, which has increased the prevalence of vitamin deficiency. This weakens the immune system and increases the incidence of diseases such as pellagra, dermatitis, dementia, and diarrhea, among consumers. The prevalence of vitamin deficiency is high among the elderly population. Thus, the above-mentioned factors, coupled with the expansion of the geriatric population, will drive the demand for vitamin ingredients during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Increase in R&D expenditure on animal feed

Increasing demand for supplements for skin and hair

Rising demand for functional and nutritionally enriched processed food products

The increase in R&D expenditure on animal feed is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors operating in the market are investing significantly in R&D activities and the adoption of new technologies. They are focusing on the development of sustainable technologies to produce animal feed vitamins at low costs. Several vendors have in-house R&D divisions and are coming up with innovative products and sustainable technologies. This trend is more prominent in regions such as North America and Europe, with many small-scale laboratories continuously emphasizing extensive research on animal nutrition. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Regulatory control on supplement usage limit and packaging

Threat of counterfeit dietary supplements

Price sensitivity of vitamin B complex

Regulatory control on supplement usage limits and packaging will challenge the growth of the market. Many countries worldwide have various regulations that pharmaceutical companies must adhere to. For instance, the US FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) is responsible for the regulation of animal feed products. The FD&C Act sets forth requirements that must be complied with for manufacturing animal feed. This act targets animal safety, environmental impact, and labeling, which includes cautions, warnings, shelf life, and directions for use. Similarly, in India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certifies nutrient supplement products and promotes public health through supervision and ensuring food safety. Adhering to such regulations can be challenging for the growth of the vendors.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this vitamin ingredients market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vitamin ingredients market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vitamin ingredients market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vitamin ingredients market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin ingredients market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The prenatal vitamin supplements market size is expected to increase by USD 230.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (conventional retail channels and direct selling and e-retailing) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (conventional retail channels and direct selling and e-retailing) and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The nutrition market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The nutrition market size is forecasted to increase by USD 34.79 billion . The market is segmented by type (vitamins, probiotics, proteins and amino acids, carbohydrates, and others), application (immunity, sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Vitamin Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,280.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., BASF SE, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Glanbia plc, Hangzhou Focus Corp., Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Lonza Group Ltd., Microbelcaps S.A., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Nulab Inc., ParkAcre Ltd., Private Label Nutra, TNN Development Ltd., and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global vitamin ingredients market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global vitamin ingredients market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Vitamin B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Vitamin B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Vitamin B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Vitamin B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Vitamin B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Vitamin K - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Vitamin K - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Vitamin K - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Vitamin K - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Vitamin K - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Vitamin C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Vitamin C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Vitamin C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Vitamin C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Vitamin C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Vitamin D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Vitamin D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Vitamin D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Vitamin D - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Vitamin D - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 131: AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Atlantic Essential Products Inc.

Exhibit 134: Atlantic Essential Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Atlantic Essential Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Atlantic Essential Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.

Exhibit 137: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Exhibit 145: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Foodchem International Corp.

Exhibit 149: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Foodchem International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Glanbia plc

Exhibit 152: Glanbia plc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Glanbia plc - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Glanbia plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Glanbia plc - Segment focus

12.10 Kirkman Group

Exhibit 156: Kirkman Group - Overview



Exhibit 157: Kirkman Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Kirkman Group - Key offerings

12.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 159: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 162: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.12 LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Exhibit 164: LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Overview



Exhibit 165: LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Key offerings

12.13 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Nulab Inc.

Exhibit 175: Nulab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Nulab Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Nulab Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 ParkAcre Ltd.

Exhibit 178: ParkAcre Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: ParkAcre Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: ParkAcre Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Private Label Nutra

Exhibit 181: Private Label Nutra - Overview



Exhibit 182: Private Label Nutra - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Private Label Nutra - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio