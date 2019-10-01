Vitamin Launches New Website for Long-Standing Client Ellin & Tucker

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin®, a leading digital-first integrated marketing agency, has designed and developed a new website for long-standing client Ellin & Tucker, a leading Baltimore accounting firm. The new site (EllinandTucker.com) is a culmination of recent campaigns and initiatives highlighting Ellin & Tucker's unparalleled dedication to customer service and the direction leadership has taken the firm, as it reflects on 75 years of accounting expertise.

The new site expands on the themes of Ellin & Tucker's ongoing "In The Room" ad campaign, a series of nine unique ads that ran in regional and national publications, created by Vitamin in 2018. Each one emphasized how the firm's experts supported clients from a range of industries, going beyond the traditional scope of accounting services by advising on business decisions of all magnitudes. The campaign also served as a window into the firm's culture, what it's like to be an employee, and how the firm supports the community of Baltimore as diligently as they do with every client. The new site shares those themes on an even greater level.

The WordPress-based, SEO-friendly site was designed specifically with the user experience in mind, offering a central focus on industry and service verticals clients would be interested in exploring. Content is presented in an intuitive manner, conceptualizing the path a user would take, negating the need to "look" for additional resources. Instead, information is intelligently linked, regardless of the vertical or service on display, applying an elegant and sophisticated design.

Vitamin supports Ellin & Tucker's strategic marketing and public relations needs. The agency's ongoing relationship with Ellin & Tucker has allowed the accounting firm to fully integrate its marketing and communications efforts, delivering a cohesive, singular message across all aspects of advertising, digital, and public relations channels.

About Vitamin®

Vitamin® is the "Cure for the Common Brand®," a full-service, digital-first integrated marketing agency, providing clients with high-quality, process-driven deliverables within the disciplines of branding, website design and development, SEO/SEM, media & advertising, print, public relations, and social media. Founded in 2002, the Baltimore-based agency has expertise in banking, built environment, commercial real estate, financial services, healthcare & human services, manufacturing, and non-profit market sectors. Vitamin is a certified MBE/DBE/SBE. Learn more at vitaminisgood.com and on social media @vitaminisgood.

SOURCE Vitamin

