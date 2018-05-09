Vitamin Packs' Founders To Speak At Vitafoods Europe And The Subscription Summit

Vitafoods Europe

Co-founder and SVP, Tamara Bernadot, will join a global industry panel on personalized nutrition at Vitafoods Europe 2018. Held in Geneva, Switzerland May 15-17, the event is a premium global show in the nutraceutical industry where leaders and researchers come together to share knowledge, overcome challenges and create business opportunities in order to sustain and promote optimal health.

Bernadot will join the personalized nutrition workshop panel: How to make money on personalized nutrition? Examining business and value creation models and debating the need for business ecosystem innovation. Bernadot brings more than 30 years of experience in working with retailers in the health and wellness industry. In that time, she paved the way for the growing personalized nutrition industry and developed a passion for nurturing small businesses to encourage development and growth.

The personalized nutrition workshop will be held on Thursday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. To learn more about Vitafoods Europe, visit the education program website.

The Subscription Summit

Later in May, Jason Brown, co-founder and CEO of Vitamin Packs, will join an expert speaker panel at The Subscription Summit, a conference dedicated to the subscription commerce industry held in Denver, CO May 30 - June 1.

The Subscription Summit ("SubSummit '18") connects industry leaders, innovators and partners who are driving the evolution of how consumers discover, buy and experience new products. Brown will join the panel: Reimagining the Customer Experience. He brings more than 40 years of executive experience to the panel as CEO, global advisor and partner to many successful ventures in the nutrition industry including founding nine different companies, more than 50 brick and mortar retail locations and three e-commerce companies in five different countries.

Brown will speak about industry disruptors and how they are changing the way consumers shop for and consume dietary supplements and how this movement is paving the way for the success of personalized vitamin subscription startups. The topic is one Brown is very familiar with, as Vitamin Packs, his latest venture, is the only subscription box that cross-references 650 prescription medications before curating a unique combination of nutritional supplements for its subscribers. This personalized approach to nutrition can provide a new way to help people avoid risky drug-nutrient interactions.

The panel, Reimagining the Customer Experience, will be held on Wednesday, May 30 at 1:40 p.m. To learn more about the SubSummit '18 agenda, visit the event schedule.

About Vitamin Packs

Vitamin Packs is reinventing how we buy supplements with a subscription service that delivers personalized daily packs. Based on smart science and using the highest-quality supplements, Vitamin Packs' online assessment and proprietary algorithm factor individual needs, lifestyle and prescription medications to deliver a recommendation as unique as you, and a convenient solution you can trust. As a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels®, Vitamin Packs provides two children a full year of vitamins with every order. To learn more, visit www.vitaminpacks.com.

