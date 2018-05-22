Vitamin Packs Receives Significant Investment from L Catterton's Growth Fund

Vitamin Packs is reinventing how consumers select and purchase dietary supplements with a subscription service that delivers personalized daily packs. Vitamin Packs is the only personalized nutrition company to cross reference more than 650 prescription medications before curating customized vitamin recommendations, so it can help consumers avoid risky drug-nutrient interactions. Since its launch, more than 220,000 people have completed Vitamin Packs' nutritional assessment – paving the way for personalized wellness throughout the country.

"Vitamin Packs has achieved significant growth over the past two years and we are thrilled to have the expertise and support of an experienced consumer investor like L Catterton," said Jason Brown, Founder and CEO of Vitamin Packs. "L Catterton will provide the resources and talent necessary to take our marketing, communications and customer care to the next level. We are excited to be among many leading consumer brands in L Catterton's impressive portfolio and look forward to our partnership for years to come."

"Vitamin Packs represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a differentiated company within the growing personalized health category," said Chris Roberts, Principal, L Catterton Growth Fund. "As more consumers prioritize health and wellness, Vitamin Packs is uniquely positioned to enable consumers to navigate this complex industry through its multi-faceted algorithm and ongoing individualized support. We look forward to leveraging our experience to help Vitamin Packs' talented management team accelerate growth and increase consumer awareness and engagement."

L Catterton has significant experience investing in health and wellness brands. Current and past investments include Zarbees, TULA, Peloton, Ideal Image, Bodytech and CorePower Yoga.

For more information about Vitamin Packs, please visit www.vitaminpacks.com.

About L Catterton

With approximately $15 billion of equity capital across six fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. L Catterton's team of more than 160 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence and a broad thought partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

About Vitamin Packs

Vitamin Packs is reinventing how we buy supplements with a subscription service that delivers personalized daily packs. Based on smart science and using the highest-quality supplements, Vitamin Packs' online assessment and proprietary algorithm factor individual needs, lifestyle and prescription medications to deliver a recommendation as unique as you, and a convenient solution you can trust. As a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels®, Vitamin Packs provides two children a full year of vitamins with every order. To learn more, visit www.vitaminpacks.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-packs-receives-significant-investment-from-l-cattertons-growth-fund-300651604.html

SOURCE Vitamin Packs

Related Links

http://www.vitaminpacks.com

