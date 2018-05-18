Vitamin Shoppe Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

In connection with Ms. Galgano's resignation, Bill Wafford, currently SVP Business Development and Strategy will be named EVP, Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company in July 2017, Mr. Wafford was a partner with KPMG Advisory from 2015 to July 2017. From 2013 to 2014, Mr. Wafford was a Vice President and Managing Director of Walgreens venture capital. From 2012 to 2013, Mr. Wafford was a Vice President – International Finance. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Wafford was Vice President - Retail Finance with Walgreens.

Commenting on the CFO changes, Alex Smith, Executive Chairman of the Board stated, "We greatly appreciate the contributions Brenda has made during her tenure at the Vitamin Shoppe. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors." Mr. Smith further commented, "We are excited for Bill to take on this new role as CFO. His solid experience in finance roles is key as we work to drive the Company toward improving financial performance. We expect a seamless transition and are confident that his leadership will contribute to the Vitamin Shoppe's long-term growth."

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive retail assortment including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 900 national brands, the Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Follow the Vitamin Shoppe on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/THEVITAMINSHOPPE and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/VitaminShoppe.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-shoppe-announces-chief-financial-officer-resignation-300650856.html

SOURCE Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vitaminshoppe.com

