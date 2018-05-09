Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced preliminary results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Total net sales in the first quarter were $296.0 million compared to $305.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Reported basic and fully diluted loss per share in first quarter 2018 was $0.17, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $0.35 in first quarter 2017.

Reported basic and fully diluted net income per share from continuing operations in first quarter 2018 was $0.41, compared to $0.43 in first quarter 2017. Results in first quarter 2018 include a $12.5 million pre-tax gain on the extinguishment of debt as well as net pre-tax expenses of approximately $2.2 million associated with the closure of the New Jersey distribution center. First quarter 2017 results did not include any adjustments.

Adjusting 2018 results for items discussed above, adjusted EPS from continuing operations for first quarter 2018 was $0.10. (Refer to Table 4 at the end of this press release.)

Colin Watts, Chief Executive Officer of the Vitamin Shoppe stated, "I am pleased with the consistent and steady improvement in the business as the initiatives we have executed are beginning to take hold. We saw an improvement in underlying sales trends, an increase in both new customer acquisition and traffic while also realizing ongoing product margin improvement."

Commenting on the Company's financial performance, Brenda Galgano, Chief Financial Officer said, "The Company delivered solid cash flow generation in the quarter, partially benefitting from a reduction in capital expenditures as we have slowed new store openings. The cash flow generated in the quarter, coupled with our expectations for the remainder of the year, gave us the confidence to opportunistically purchase $45 million face value of our convertible debt due December 2020 at a discount to par value. Total purchase price of $34 million was funded with excess cash and a draw down on our revolving line of credit. We ended the first quarter with approximately $35 million drawn on the revolver, which we subsequently reduced to approximately $25 million in April." Ms. Galgano further commented, "We continue to review and prioritize our capital needs. We are committed to making the required investments to position us for long-term success and will continue to evaluate capital allocation alternatives consistent with the recent past."

First Quarter 2018 Results

Total sales of $296.0 million in the quarter were 3.2% lower than the same period of the prior year. Total comparable sales were down 3.6% in the quarter. As the Company continues to advance its omni-channel initiative, digital comparable net sales, which includes vs.com and Auto Delivery, increased 20.7% in the quarter. The Company did not open any stores in the quarter and closed two.

Cost of goods sold, which includes product, distribution and store occupancy costs, decreased $3.9 million, or 1.9%, to $202.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with $206.8 million for the three months ended April 1, 2017. During the quarter, the Company recorded $1.7 million in net expenses related to the closure of the New Jersey distribution center.

Gross profit of $93.1 million was 5.9% or $5.9 million lower than $99.0 million reported in first quarter 2017. Reported gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.5% in first quarter 2018, compared to 32.4% in the same period of 2017. Excluding the special items mentioned above, gross profit was $94.8 million in first quarter 2018 and the adjusted gross profit as a percentage of sales was 32.0%. The first quarter 2018 year-over-year decrease was primarily due to deleverage in supply chain and occupancy from lower sales, as well as additional investments in pricing and promotions. This was partially offset by improvements in margin from favorable category and mix shifts and lower costs through new vendor partnerships.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), including operating payroll and related benefits and advertising expense, was $89.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with $80.1 million for the quarter ended April 1, 2017. SG&A as a percent of revenue was 30.2% in first quarter 2018 and 26.2% in first quarter 2017. This increase is mainly driven by deleverage in store payroll and store operating costs as well as increased health care costs, advertising investments and store impairments.

Operating income in first quarter 2018 of $3.8 million compared to an operating income of $18.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted for the items noted in the preceding paragraphs for first quarter 2018, the operating income was $6.2 million in the period.

During the quarter, the Company reported a gain of $12.5 million on the extinguishment of debt related to the repurchase of convertible debt.

With the sale of Nutri-Force, the Vitamin Shoppe is accounting for the business as discontinued operations. The net loss from Nutri-Force in the quarter was $13.5 million, and includes asset impairment charges of $13.7 million, after tax.

Reported net loss was $3.9 million for first quarter 2018 compared to net income of $8.0 million in the same period of the prior year. Reported loss per share was $0.17 in first quarter 2018, compared to earnings per share of $0.35 in first quarter 2017. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.41 in first quarter 2018 compared to $0.43 in first quarter 2017. Continuing earnings per share on an adjusted basis in first quarter 2018 (for the items described in Table 4), was $0.10.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and equivalents at March 31, 2018 were $1.8 million. During the quarter, the Company repurchased $45 million face value of convertible notes due December 2020 at a discounted price of $34 million, resulting in a $12.5 million pre-tax gain from the early extinguishment of debt. At quarter end, the Company had $35 million borrowed on its revolving line of credit and a convertible notes liability with a total face value of $98.4 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the balance on the revolving line of credit had been reduced to approximately $25 million.

Capital expenditures were $6.7 million in the quarter with funds primarily expended on IT and other digital investments.

Subsequent Event

On May 7, 2018 the Vitamin Shoppe completed the sale of Nutri-Force, its manufacturing business. Net proceeds to the Company were approximately $15 million. The buyer was Arizona Nutritional Supplements (ANS), a contract and private label manufacturer of vitamins, minerals and supplements located in Chandler, Arizona. ANS has a long and successful track record in driving innovation. The Vitamin Shoppe has a long-term relationship with ANS, currently one of the Company's contract private brand manufacturers. As part of this transaction, the parties have entered into a long-term supply agreement. Through the remainder of the year, the majority of the production from Nutri-Force will be transitioned to the ANS facilities in Arizona. In addition, ANS has committed to specific innovation investments on behalf of the Vitamin Shoppe.

2018 Outlook

The Company is providing guidance around the key levers that drive the business, which is unchanged from prior guidance of February 27, 2018 except to exclude the Nutri-Force business which was sold on May 7, 2018. Specifically:

Full year comparable sales of negative low to mid single digits.

Full year gross margin rate of 30.5% - 31.0%. The Company expects improved product margins offset by higher delivery costs and fixed cost deleverage.

SG&A expenses between $340 million and $345 million . This excludes expenses associated with CEO change.

and . This excludes expenses associated with CEO change. Combined Federal, State and Local tax rate of 28%. This excludes discrete items estimated at $0.5 million to $1 million .

to . Full year capital expenditures of approximately $30 million , and includes the opening of two new stores.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted information is non-GAAP financial information. These supplemental non-GAAP measures should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, and should be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial information facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to the Company's core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These adjustments are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses such non-GAAP financial information in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating the Company's ongoing performance. A reconciliation of adjusted financial information to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is shown in Table 4.

TABLE 1 VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

April 1,



2018

2017









Net sales

$ 295,964

$ 305,772 Cost of goods sold

202,853

206,790 Gross profit

93,111

98,982 Selling, general and administrative expenses

89,300

80,141 Income from operations

3,811

18,841 Gain on extinguishment of debt

12,502

- Interest expense, net

2,441

2,412 Income before provision for income taxes

13,872

16,429 Provision for income taxes

4,215

6,534 Net income from continuing operations

9,657

9,895 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(13,516)

(1,899) Net income (loss)

$ (3,859)

$ 7,996









Weighted average common shares outstanding







Basic

23,294,227

22,828,244 Diluted

23,294,227

23,022,067









Net income from continuing operations per common share







Basic

$ 0.41

$ 0.43 Diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.43









Net loss from discontinued operations per common share







Basic

$ (0.58)

$ (0.08) Diluted

$ (0.58)

$ (0.08)









Net income (loss) per common share







Basic

$ (0.17)

$ 0.35 Diluted

$ (0.17)

$ 0.35

TABLE 2 VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND STORE INFO ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

April 1,



2018

2017









Decrease in total comparable net sales (3.6)%

(6.3)% Decrease in comparable store net sales (6.5)%

(5.8)% Increase (Decrease) in digital comparable net sales 20.7 %

(10.0)%









Gross profit from continuing operations as a percent of net sales 31.5 %

32.4 % Income from continuing operations as a percent of net sales 1.3 %

6.2 %









Capital Expenditures $ 6,722

$ 10,138 Depreciation and Amortization $ 11,247

$ 7,828









Store Data:







Stores open at beginning of period 785

775

Stores opened –

6

Stores closed (2)

(1)

Stores open at end of period 783

780









Total retail square footage at end of period (in thousands) 2,730

2,722

TABLE 3 VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 30,

2018

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,799

$ 1,947 Inventories 211,296

218,087 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,283

39,473 Current assets held for sale 22,217

22,625 Total current assets 275,595

282,132 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $325,328 and $334,082 in

2018 and 2017, respectively 136,692

141,520 Other intangibles, net 11,052

11,040 Deferred taxes 37,203

37,278 Other long-term assets 2,608

2,572 Noncurrent assets held for sale -

16,891 Total assets $ 463,150

$ 491,433







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Revolving credit facility $ 35,000

$ 12,000 Accounts payable 47,633

46,921 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,958

62,645 Current liabilities held for sale 7,222

5,337 Total current liabilities 146,813

126,903 Convertible notes, net 87,463

126,415 Deferred rent 40,617

40,832 Other long-term liabilities 1,801

1,916







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued





and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 30, 2017 -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 24,532,315 shares issued and





24,291,415 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018, and 24,220,509 shares issued and 24,021,948





shares outstanding at December 30, 2017 245

242 Additional paid-in capital 83,953

88,823 Treasury stock, at cost; 240,900 shares at March 31, 2018 and 198,561 shares at December 30, 2017 (7,195)

(7,010) Retained earnings 109,453

113,312 Total stockholders' equity 186,456

195,367 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 463,150

$ 491,433

TABLE 4 VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

Amounts in millions except per share data



















Figures may not sum due to rounding





















Gross





Operating

Net

Diluted

Continuing Operations Profit

SG&A

Income

Income

EPS























Three months ended March 31, 2018:









































As Reported $ 93.1

$ 89.3

$ 3.8

$ 9.7

$ 0.41























Gain on extinguishment of debt (1) -

-

-

(9.1)

(0.39)























Closing of distribution center (2) 1.7

(0.5)

2.2

1.6

0.07























Nutri-Force transaction (3) -

(0.1)

0.1

0.1

0.00























As Adjusted $ 94.8

$ 88.6

$ 6.2

$ 2.3

$ 0.10













































Three months ended April 1, 2017:









































As Reported (4) $ 99.0

$ 80.1

$ 18.8

$ 9.9

$ 0.43













































(1) Gain recognized on the repurchase of a portion of Convertible Notes, net of tax.

(2) Costs related to the closing of the North Bergen, New Jersey distribution center.

(3) Costs related to the pending sale of Nutri-Force.

(4) No adjustments related to the Company's continuing operations for the three months ended April 1, 2017.







