Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast Date

A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the call beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2018 and ending on May 16, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 7617379. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website at www.vitaminshoppe.com in the investor relations section.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive retail assortment including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 900 national brands, the Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, Next Step® and Betancourt Nutrition® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Follow the Vitamin Shoppe on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/THEVITAMINSHOPPE and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/VitaminShoppe.

