Vitamin Shot Market to Reach US$ 988.4 Million by 2034 Amid Growing Awareness of Maintaining Nutrient Levels for Health

Vitamin shots are getting a shot in the arm. FMI predicts a booming market in India, China, and the US, driven by vitamin deficiencies and the growing desire for radiant skin. The report goes beyond the trend to analyze what's fueling this growth, including potential roadblocks and exciting opportunities. It even equips you with investment insights and strategic decision-making tools to capitalize on this flourishing market.

NEWARK, Del., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the vitamin shot market is set to be valued at US$ 619.8 million in 2024 and reach US$ 988.4 million by 2034. The market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The vitamin shot industry is experiencing growth due to several influencing factors. There is a surging awareness of the importance of maintaining optimal nutrient levels for health and well-being. Several people recognize that their diets may not always provide sufficient amounts of essential vitamins and minerals. This leads them to seek out alternative methods of supplementation.

Busy lifestyles and high levels of stress have become commonplace in modern society, often resulting in poor dietary habits and nutrient deficiencies. As a result, individuals are turning to vitamin shots as a convenient and efficient way to quickly replenish their nutrient levels and support their health.

The rise of wellness culture and the increasing popularity of holistic health practices have contributed to the growing demand for vitamin shots. People are increasingly seeking out natural and alternative remedies to support their health, and vitamin injections align with this trend.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global vitamin shot market increased at a CAGR of 4.3% during the historical period from 2019 to 2023.

during the historical period from 2019 to 2023. The United States will likely surge at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.

will likely surge at a CAGR of in the forecast period. India is estimated to witness a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.

is estimated to witness a CAGR of around from 2024 to 2034. Germany is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of through 2034. Japan will likely grow at a CAGR of 4.4% in the estimated period.

"Increasing demand for on-the-go options to obtain daily doses of vitamins quickly without the need for pills is set to create new opportunities in the market. Key companies are focusing on making new shots with clean-label, natural ingredients to cater to the high demand for zero-preservative products," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global vitamin shot market are focusing on launching new products to cater to the high demand from their consumer base. They are investing in research & development activities to discover innovative products and broaden their existing product lines.

For instance,

In February 2024 , Cadila Pharmaceuticals launched Aqueous Vitamin D Injection to cure the deficiency of vitamin D.

, Cadila Pharmaceuticals launched Aqueous Vitamin D Injection to cure the deficiency of vitamin D. An injectable shot of vitamin C was introduced in June 2022 by BEE & YOU, a company that specializes in natural bee products. The product is made with organic certified bee products.

Key Players:

AdvaCare Pharma

Pfizer

Vitana X

Vitalounge

House of Bratz

Reviv

Sriya

Zeon biotech

SKG Caring health

SwisscheM

Empower Pharmacy

Kexing Pharma

American Regent

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global vitamin shot market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The global vitamin shot market is segmented by type (vitamin A injection, vitamin B injection, vitamin C injection, vitamin D injection, and vitamin blend injection), application (injectable vitamin shots and oral vitamin shots), nature (synthetic and natural), and region.

