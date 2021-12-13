Vitamin Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 28600 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Supplements Market is Segmented by Type (Multivitamin, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027.

The global Vitamin Supplements market size is projected to reach USD 28600 Million by 2027, from USD 22140 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Vitamin Supplements Market:

A growing number of health-conscious customers and a growing inclination for vitamins in daily diet are projected to drive the vitamin supplements market. The COVID-19 epidemic brought attention to the importance of vitamin supplementation.

Consumer awareness of health and wellbeing is altering the trend toward the belief that "prevention is better than treatment." As a result, more people are turning to nutraceuticals, functional foods, and dietary and vitamin supplements to help them live a healthy, disease-free life. This shift in consumer approach is expected to drive the growth of the vitamin supplement market.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Vitamin Supplements Market :

The global population of children and senior persons is increasing every day. This factor combined with the increased consumer awareness of preventative healthcare goods is likely to boost the vitamin supplement market.

Nutraceuticals , such as vitamin supplements, have gotten a lot of attention recently because of their nutritional and pharmacological benefits, as well as the fact that they are safe to use and have few negative effects. As a result, the global Vitamin Supplements market is expected to grow at a breakneck pace.

Vitamin supplements are extensively used as nutritional supplements around the world since they help to treat a variety of diseases and boost general immunity. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, manufacturers in the vitamin supplements market have seen an upsurge in demand.

Vitamin Supplements Market Share:

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. Because of the growing knowledge of multivitamins' benefits in overall health and physical maintenance, they have become a substantial section of the North American vitamin supplement market. Vitamin supplement intake is predicted to rise in North America as a result of these factors.

Based on type, the multivitamin segment is expected to be the most. Multivitamin supplements are made up of a variety of minerals and vitamins, as well as additional components. Vitamin and mineral shortages affect nearly 2 billion individuals globally, according to the World Health Organization. To perform at their best, many athletes use multivitamin pills, which give full nutrients to maintain energy levels.

Major Companies in the Vitamin Supplements Industry

DowDuPont

Bayer

Koninklijke DSM

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Glanbia

NBTY

Reckitt Benckiser

NutraMarks

Pharmavite

Others

