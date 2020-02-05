Vitamin T Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin T, a leading staffing agency, announced today it has won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied, with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Vitamin T

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at U.S. and Canadian companies, Vitamin T received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 74.1% of their clients and 69.8% of their talent. These scores are significantly higher than the industry average of 24% and 45%, respectively. The Diamond Award signifies that Vitamin T has won the Best of Staffing Award for at least five years in a row.

"Vitamin T is grateful to our clients and talent for this recognition. We build relationships with specialized marketing, creative, and development talent to help them find jobs that they love, while empowering our clients to make effective hiring decisions. We value their honest feedback and use it to continually improve our organization and processes. Our goal is to make sure that we earn our talent and client accolades today and every day," said Vitamin T's President, Simon Lusty.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

Contact

Carole Neal, Director of Marketing

p. 323-380-3266

cneal@vitamintalent.com

About Vitamin T

An innovative creative and marketing talent agency for some of the world's biggest and fastest-moving brands. We combine technology and best-in-class recruiting practices to understand your unique needs and provide you with cutting-edge creative and digital talent when and where you need it. To learn more, please visit: https://vitamintalent.com.

About ClearlyRatedRooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build an online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

Related Images

best-of-staffing-diamond-awards.jpg

Best of Staffing Diamond Awards

Related Links

Carole Neal, Director of Marketing

SOURCE Vitamin T

Related Links

https://vitamintalent.com

