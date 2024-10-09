Vitamin Takes High-Performance Automotive Technology Company into the Fast Lane

DSC Sport Taps Digital-First Integrated Agency for Strategic Brand Positioning & e-Commerce Website

BALTIMORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin®, a leading digital-first Baltimore-based integrated marketing agency, announced today that DSC Sport, the leading provider of advanced aftermarket active suspension controllers in the world, has engaged the agency to recraft and strategically target brand messaging culminating in the design, development, and launch of a new website and e-commerce sales platform targeting consumers, dealers and OEMs. Vitamin will handle brand messaging, content strategy and creation, e-commerce website design and development, hosting and lead generation.

DSC, which stands for Dynamic Suspension Control, was founded in 2011 by veteran racing driver and engineer Michael Levitas. After decades of driving the world's premier sports cars, he concluded there was room in the automotive aftermarket for an active suspension controller that offered what even the most advanced systems could not: unmatched execution on the track with supple comfort during everyday driving. The result was the DSC Controller, a self-contained, plug-and-play device that can be quickly installed in some of the most well-known and prestigious auto brands, including Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, Ford, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Dodge, and Nissan, with plans for several more makes and models. DSC controllers are also factory installed on select Dodge SRT models.

The technology utilizes a meticulously crafted, proprietary algorithm that adjusts the damping level of each individual electronic shock absorber nearly instantaneously, with remarkable precision, based on the input of the driver and the road conditions surrounding the vehicle. The outcome is the only active suspension configuration that enhances tire grip, increases stability and ride control, and elevates comfort levels across diverse driving styles and road conditions. In addition, DSC sells stand-alone kits that include the DSC controller unit with a set of electronic dampers and complete coil over packages.

Tasked with increasing DSC's public awareness among car enthusiasts and everyday commuters alike, Vitamin's marketing strategy will include creating a digital footprint that authentically reflects the essence of DSC Sport's brand and difference, clarifying its distinctive attributes and ability to enhance driving performance. Vitamin's messaging efforts will highlight the exceptional goodwill DSC has created among existing customers, along with the brand's one-of-a-kind technology attributes. On the product sales side, Vitamin's team will focus on updating DSC Sport's e-commerce platform, allowing consumers to easily browse and purchase products from mobile and desktop, while also positioning the brand for broader reach and deeper appeal for additional OEM relationships.

"DSC Sport is a company built by driving enthusiasts, for driving enthusiasts, which is why customer feedback and online reviews are consistently excellent," says Michael Karfakis, Vitamin's founder. "The time has come for DSC to get in front of a larger audience by presenting a top-tier, race-proven brand that embodies quality, performance, and reliability. By crafting engaging, mobile-friendly content and a powerful, vibrant user experience, the new site and brand position will accelerate conversions with a focus on purchases and customer engagement."

Coincidentally, Vitamin's team has a unique perspective to create messaging that speaks to car enthusiasts and authentically translate what DSC affords. Karfakis, previous to his professional career, worked for years behind an automotive parts counter and has been performance tuning his own cars for over two decades, while Director of Communications Roger Mecca moonlights as a freelance reporter for PBS' nationally-broadcast MotorWeek TV show.

"DSC Sport was created out of a personal passion for motorsports and thousands of hours spent on a racetrack," says DSC Sport Founder Micheal Levitas. "I knew there was space in the industry for an advanced controller that could truly harness the capabilities of modern suspension systems. Ours is the first and only technology of its kind that unlocks that potential, elevating the driving experience to a greater level on even the most exceptional cars."

Levitas also owns TPC Racing which races internationally for Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren and also services the two brands out of TPC's new, state-of-the-art 40,000 square-foot facility in Jessup, Md. TPC's team of expert technicians also installs aftermarket Porsche turbo systems and superchargers, brakes, intercoolers, exhausts, and other components, whether for owners interested in racing or who simply want to improve everyday performance and safety.

