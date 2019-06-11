Vitamin World Attends Nutrition 2019 and Supports Research and Development in Bioactivity

Senior Vice President Jennifer Heitmeyer participated on behalf of Vitamin World. For 42 years, Vitamin World has been widely acknowledged for providing the industry's highest quality supplements and currently offers more than 500 leading products covering 14 functional categories. Customers have always appreciated the company's longstanding dedication to providing them with exceptional products. This commitment has led to Vitamin World winning the "USA Consumer Satisfaction Award" six times and receiving a superior 90% recommendation rate from customers according to the leading global market research firm Ipsos.

At Nutrition 2019, Vitamin World contributed in particular to the Dietary Bioactive Components Forum, organized by the ASN's Dietary Bioactive Components Research Interest Section (RIS), a community of scientists dedicated to examining how such compounds play an active role in improving health, anti-oxidation, anti-inflammation, and reducing the risk of chronic disease. Today, numerous types of bioactive elements exist in diets, including active polysaccharides, vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols, and these convey many health benefits to people. The scholars who participated in the forum's discussion had the opportunity to exchange their views on the latest developments in antioxidant research.

Additionally, 9 young researchers from different countries were awarded funding in recognition of their outstanding performance in their fields. This financing will be used to back their studies into dietary bioactive components. During her speech at the session, Vitamin World SVP Ms. Heitmeyer said, "We're delighted to be here today at the Dietary Bioactive Components Forum and backing a new generation of promising researchers. We hope that our support will attract even greater attention to studies into antioxidants. With more professionals and scholars on our side, we are confident that this will help propel research up to exciting new levels."

She went on to say, "As a company, Vitamin World is always focused on ensuring the health and wellness of our customers, in particular by developing our premium products through extensive cooperation with higher education institutions and supporting cutting-edge studies into antioxidants and bioactive compounds. We're devoted to driving today's research beyond the frontiers of our existing knowledge, all with the aim of unlocking greater nutritional and health advantages for our customers. In the future, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to harnessing even more academic and corporate support behind this critical field of study."



Vitamin World is renowned for its role as a longstanding pioneer in the field of antioxidant research and most recently launched a new joint antioxidant research initiative with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), a teaching hospital affiliated with Harvard Medical School. The project is now exploring the nutritional and health benefits of the Acai berry which the U.S. Department of Agriculture has found to have the highest Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) of any fruit worldwide - 102700.

Vitamin World has also used its raw materials to create the company's flagship product, the Vitamin World Platinum Acai. Leveraging the exotic fruit's natural antioxidant properties, it helps to deliver powerful health benefits to customers, ranging from anti-aging to improved skin appearance. The product exemplifies Vitamin World's philosophy of "Nutrition From The Source" which sees the company comb the earth for the most unique ingredients, meticulously cultivate them, and then bring these ingredients back to its manufacturing facilities to create and produce the best premium supplements for its customers.

SOURCE Vitamin World