Vitamin World Launches New Women's Wellness Line, Marking a New Chapter in Its Commitment to Lifelong Health

New private label collection debuts July 11, reinforcing the company's mission as Your Trusted Wellness Partner.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin World today announced the launch of its new Women's Wellness Line, available July 11 in stores and online. Representing the company's newest line in its private label collection in recent history, the launch marks an important milestone in Vitamin World's continued evolution as a modern wellness brand and reinforces its commitment to lifelong health as Your Trusted Wellness Partner.

Developed in response to growing demand for targeted women's wellness support, the collection reflects a simple belief: wellness is not one-size-fits-all. Women's nutritional needs naturally evolve throughout life, and the support they receive should evolve alongside them. The Women's Wellness Line was created to provide thoughtfully formulated supplements that help support women from early adulthood through menopause and beyond.

The launch also builds on Vitamin World's broader investment in women's health education throughout 2026. Earlier this year, the company hosted its Every Woman, One World Women's Wellness Panel, bringing together physicians, nutritionists, and wellness professionals to discuss supporting women through every stage of life and reinforcing the importance of accessible education and trusted nutritional support.

"The Women's Wellness Line represents an exciting milestone for Vitamin World and where we're headed as a brand," said Lisa Bonsignore, Vice President of Quality at Vitamin World. "For more than four decades, we've been committed to helping people live healthier lives. This collection allows us to better support women with formulas developed specifically for their evolving wellness needs while maintaining the quality, trust, and value our customers expect. Every ingredient is carefully evaluated to meet our standards for quality, safety, and consistency so women can feel confident making these formulations part of their everyday wellness routine."

The inaugural collection includes Menopause Support, PMS Formula, Urinary Health, Water Pill, Evening Primrose Oil, and Soy Isoflavones: six thoughtfully developed supplements designed to support some of the most common wellness priorities women experience throughout adulthood.

Soft launching July 11, the Women's Wellness Line will be available through Vitamin World's network of more than 40 retail locations worldwide and through the company's online store, which ships internationally. The launch will also be supported through ambassador partnerships, promotional offers, select community initiatives and in-store support, designed to help customers better understand the role nutrition can play in lifelong wellness.

"This collection is only the beginning," said Kitty Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Vitamin World. "As consumer wellness continues to evolve, Vitamin World will continue investing in innovative products, educational resources, and meaningful partnerships that help people take charge of their health with confidence. We're excited to continue building a future where wellness is more accessible, more personalized, and more supportive for every customer."

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Vitamin World

For more than 45 years, Vitamin World has helped customers pursue healthier lives through quality vitamins, minerals, supplements, and wellness solutions. With more than 40 retail locations worldwide and a growing international e-commerce presence, the company continues to develop thoughtfully formulated products that support wellness at every stage of life.

Vitamin World: Your Trusted Wellness Partner.

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Lydia Clare

Marketing & Public Relations

Vitamin World

[email protected]

SOURCE Vitamin World