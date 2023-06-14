Vitamins Revive Unveils Hair Growth Vitamins Kit for Women, a Holistic Approach to Healthy Hair

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamins Revive, a trusted name in the hair care industry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its newest product: the Hair Growth Vitamins Kit for Women. Founded by the team behind the brand 'Vitamins Hair Cosmetics' which has been in the market since 1943, this unique dietary supplement kit, which is set to be released in early July 2023, offers a holistic approach to hair health by addressing both the symptoms and root causes of hair-related concerns.

The Hair Growth Vitamins Kit for Women stands out for several reasons. Firstly, it provides a 2-month supply with three bottles: two bottles of 'Hair Nutra Growth' and one bottle of 'Hair Nutra Boost'. This comprehensive treatment approach aims to provide a full solution for healthier, stronger hair. Drawing inspiration from the traditional Chinese medicine approach and the naturopathic modern approach, the kit addresses the underlying causes while promoting optimal hair growth.

One of the key advantages of this kit is its fast and effective absorption. The active ingredients, some of which come in the form of liposomal, nano-sized compounds, and extracts, are carefully selected and optimized for efficient absorption. This ensures that the supplements work quickly and effectively to enhance the overall effectiveness of the treatment.

Vitamins Revive takes pride in offering this kit, especially considering that it's 100% vegan and non-GMO. The Hair Growth Vitamins Kit for Women is formulated with all-natural ingredients, free from artificial colors, flavors, additives, and synthetic fillers. Customers can trust that they are using a clean, cruelty-free product, and dedicated to their health and wellness.

With the founders of the company borrowing knowledge from the experience of running Vitamins Hair Cosmetics for 80 years, Vitamins Revive is bringing this extensive expertise to the hair care industry and providing it with an updated, modern twist to keep up with the times. As a family-owned business, they have been dedicated to hair care since 1943, making them a trusted name in the field.

The Hair Growth Vitamins Kit for Women is allergy-friendly, catering to various dietary needs. All products in the kit are gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and nut-free. Additionally, they are free from artificial colors and flavors, as well as synthetic fillers or additives.

The Hair Growth Vitamins Kit for Women contains clinically proven ingredients that have demonstrated their efficacy in fighting hair loss and promoting hair growth in scientific studies and clinical trials.

For more information about the Hair Growth Vitamins Kit for Women and other products offered by Vitamins Revive, please visit their website at https://vitaminsrevive.com/ .

Please note: The above statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Vitamins Revive

Vitamins Revive, an accessible luxury health and wellness brand, was founded by Vitamins, a family-owned hair care experts, operating since 1943. Our mission is to promote optimal health & wellness through advanced, cruelty-free holistic solutions.

