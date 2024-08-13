vitaminwater® Introduces Paint Your Rent: A Chance to Transform Your Living Space in Full vitaminwater Color This Summer

"We've always been about bringing a little extra flavor, color and enhancements," says Tiphanie Maronta, senior director of brand management for vitaminwater. "This summer, we're inviting fans to celebrate a more vibrant life with vitaminwater palettes in their home. With rent prices skyrocketing across the country, and often little resources left for consumers to create their own exciting aesthetic, Paint Your Rent gives fans a chance to live out the maximalist lifestyle trend with vitaminwater colors – and flavors – they've known and loved for years."

To enter§, fans can text "Rent" to 2653 or visit cokeurl.com/paintyourrent , where they can snap a photo of their favorite vitaminwater flavor in a space that needs a bright makeover, now through August 27 – it's that easy. The five winners will also receive a color-coordinated mini fridge stocked with a rainbow of vitaminwater flavors.

Need some inspiration for how your vitaminwater-inspired room could come to life? We've got you. Through a collaboration with Havenly and its lead designer to the stars, Kelsey Fischer, we've curated a series of AI-generated mood boards inspired by five iconic vitaminwater flavors. The flavor-inspired boards will include suggested palettes, textiles, accent pieces and more to show fans how vitaminwater colors can be incorporated into their décor. See them HERE .

The vitaminwater ® energy tropical citrus board: This mood board is designed around a feeling – energy – and shows how saturated color can transform a space. The citrus yellows provide an invigorating cheerful environment, perfect for those who crave a lively, electric chic atmosphere.

This mood board is designed around a feeling – energy – and shows how saturated color can transform a space. The citrus yellows provide an invigorating cheerful environment, perfect for those who crave a lively, electric chic atmosphere. The vitaminwater ® focus kiwi-strawberry board: Inspired by the personality and colors of focus kiwi-strawberry, this board incorporates hues that boost creativity, making for an ideal work or entertaining space. The magenta colors – with accents of blue and teal – create an environment that is both stimulating and stylish. This palette brings a modern twist to the mid-century look.

Inspired by the personality and colors of focus kiwi-strawberry, this board incorporates hues that boost creativity, making for an ideal work or entertaining space. The magenta colors – with accents of blue and teal – create an environment that is both stimulating and stylish. This palette brings a modern twist to the mid-century look. The vitaminwater ® squeezed lemonade flavored board: Similar to the deliciousness of vitaminwater squeezed, the teal and gray shades with blue and yellow accents breathe new life into spaces that need it the most. This color palette is a great way to bring in lots of layered texture into your design. It lends itself to the metallic pops and luxe features of a glam transitional interior.

Similar to the deliciousness of vitaminwater squeezed, the teal and gray shades with blue and yellow accents breathe new life into spaces that need it the most. This color palette is a great way to bring in lots of layered texture into your design. It lends itself to the metallic pops and luxe features of a glam transitional interior. The vitaminwater ® refresh tropical mango board: Influenced by rehydration, this mood board is a vibrant mix of watermelon and lime colors, accented with splashes of orange and green. The lively palette revitalizes and refreshes tired rooms, offering a sleek, organic feel. The design incorporates natural influences, from varied textures to lush plant life for a modern boho aesthetic.

Influenced by rehydration, this mood board is a vibrant mix of watermelon and lime colors, accented with splashes of orange and green. The lively palette revitalizes and refreshes tired rooms, offering a sleek, organic feel. The design incorporates natural influences, from varied textures to lush plant life for a modern boho aesthetic. The vitaminwater® xxx acai blueberry pomegranate board: With triple antioxidants, xxx acai blueberry pomegranate has always been a little risqué – so this mood board embraces a bold, contemporary luxe aesthetic. This striking color palette is perfect for an edgy look, where fluid silhouettes and funky lighting bring bold red hues to life. It's an ideal look for those who seek a daring and impactful design that exudes confidence.

"Working with vitaminwater to curate mood boards based on their colorful and delicious flavors for Paint Your Rent was an exciting opportunity for Havenly," says Kelsey Fischer, lead designer at Havenly. "I drew inspiration from the characteristics of each flavor, evoking their personalities of energy, rejuvenation and zen, which I translated into interior looks. Bold designs are a great way for fans to express themselves in the spaces around them. In fact, in the last two months, we've noted a 70 percent increase in our customers selecting more colorful design choices for their space. We can't wait to see how fans interact with these vitaminwater looks in their home."

We're thrilled to welcome fans into our vibrant world of fun, and of course hydration, with Paint Your Rent this summer. For more information, visit http://cokeurl.com/paintyourrent and find your favorite vitaminwater flavors at local retailers.



*The awarded rent amount will be in the form of a check for $20,556, to cover one (1) year of rent (based on the national average of $1,713 per month as of March 2024).

✝vitaminwater and Havenly will provide winners with a unique design inspiration experience. Each winner will be paired with a Havenly designer, who will serve as their personal interior design partner. Winners will receive a tailored design consultation, custom digital designs, and a link to shop their unique products in one spot. vitaminwater and Havenly will not be responsible for the physical makeover or renovation of winners' spaces. The vitaminwater mood boards are not official prizes; they are AI-generated images meant to provide consumers with design inspiration.

§No purchase necessary. Msg & Data Rates May Apply. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Ends 11:59 pm ET on 8/27/24. For Official Rules and eligibility, visit http://cokeurl.com/paintyourrent

