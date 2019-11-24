Vitamix Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Vitamix 5300, 5200, 7500, 750 & A3500 Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Vitamix Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Vitamix 5200, 5300, 750 & 7500 blenders.

Best Vitamix deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Vitamix Professional blender series benefits restaurants by speeding up blending, chopping and other food preparation tasks. The Vitamix 750 is the poster child of this product lineup. It succeeds the Vitamix 7500 and has more preset programs. From the C-Series, the Vitamix 5200 has been superseded by the Vitamix 5300 which has a new pulse function. The Vitamix A3500 represents the high-end range and features Self Detect Technology.

Why is Black Friday called 'Black Friday'? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day 'Black Friday.' Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk