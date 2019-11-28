Vitamix Blender Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Vitamix 3500, 7500, 750, 5300 & 5200 Deals by Saver Trends
Comparison of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vitamix deals for 2019, including blender and accessory savings
Nov 28, 2019, 05:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vitamix deals of 2019? Saver Trends monitor savings on top rated Vitamix blenders over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best Vitamix deals:
- Save up to $125 on new Vitamix blenders at the Vitamix Black Friday sale
- Save $60 off the Vitamix E310 Classic Blender - at the Vitamix Black Friday sale
- Save $125 off the Vitamix A3500 Blender - at the Vitamix Black Friday sale
- Check out the full range of Vitamix blenders on sale at the Vitamix Black Friday sale - save up to $125 off new blenders and enjoy free shipping on orders over $100
- Save up to $100 on the Vitamix 5200 Standard Blender - at Vitamix.com
- Save up to 50% on Vitamix 5300 Blenders at Walmart - including deals on new and refurbished models
- Save up to $200 on top-rated Vitamix 750 blenders at Amazon
- Save up to 42% on a wide range of Vitamix blenders at Amazon - check the latest deals available on several top rated Vitamix blender models such as the 5300, 5200, 3500 & 750
- Save up to $260 on select Vitamix blenders at Walmart - check the latest prices on best-selling Vitamix 750, 5200, 5300 series blenders and enjoy discounts on new and refurbished models
More kitchen blender deals:
- Save up to $60 on KitchenAid Classic, Artisan & Professional Series stand mixers - at KitchenAid.com
- Save up to 71% on a wide range of Nutribullet, KitchenAid & Cuisinart blenders at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on personal, countertop and hand blenders, juicers & food processors from top brands
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of NutriBullet blenders at Amazon
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A Vitamix blender is an excellent device for those who cook regularly. It helps in cutting and blending vegetables and fruits, making the tasks easier to do. Vitamix, being the industry leader, offers a wide range of blender models with multiple features. Some of the popular models include the vitamix 5200, 5300, a3500, 750, and 7500.
