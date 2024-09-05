Vitamix® Launches the New Ascent® X Series, the Next Evolution of Blending

The new Vitamix Ascent X Series is an evolution of the brand's premium blender line, combining iconic Vitamix performance and durability with modern design and functionality.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamix®, the 103-year-old brand that has defined premium blending for decades, is launching its most advanced product line ever, the new Ascent® X Series. This category-leading machine unlocks the future of countertop blending for home cooks, with up to 10 blending programs, a Self-Cleaning program, user feedback, a streamlined look, and more upgrades – all designed with Vitamix's made-to-last quality.

The new Vitamix® Ascent® X Series is an evolution of the brand’s premium blender line, combining iconic Vitamix performance and durability with modern design and functionality.

The new Ascent X Series boasts a reimagined, timeless design and an intuitive interface. Ten blending programs, including frozen desserts, smoothies, soups, dips and spreads, frozen cocktails, smoothie bowls, frappés, nut butters, non-dairy milks, spice grinding, and an automatic Self-Cleaning program, are designed to inspire users to "try everything" and go beyond smoothies. The striking new look is modern and available in beautiful hues – including Midnight Blue, Polar White, and Brushed Stainless – that complement any kitchen.

"Vitamix tapped into our brand's incredibly passionate fan base and leveraged consumer insights to build the new Ascent X Series," said Laura Ostenkamp, VP Sales & Marketing at Vitamix. "And like all Vitamix products, the performance, technology, and quality of the Ascent X Series is an investment designed to last for generations."

The Ascent® X Series models – Ascent X2, Ascent X3, Ascent X4, and Ascent X5 – offer a range of refreshed and consumer-preferred features, including:

A powerful motor and high-quality blade made from a single piece of stainless steel

made from a single piece of stainless steel Convenient Self-Cleaning program

Up to 10 recipe programs

Tamper storage for quick accessibility

for quick accessibility A new 48-ounce container with a comfortable, soft-grip handle and slender base for under-cabinet storage

for under-cabinet storage Built-in wireless connectivity to detect container size and attachment

to detect container size and attachment Variable Speed Control and Pulse features to manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe

features to manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe A digital timer that removes the guesswork with recipes that users process manually

For those ready to try everything in the kitchen, the Ascent® X4 and X5 offer more exceptionally exclusive features, including:

New blending feedback technology to guide users to the perfect blend every time, including a tamper indicator that lets home cooks know when to use the tool to keep thicker blends moving

to guide users to the perfect blend every time, including a that lets home cooks know when to use the tool to keep thicker blends moving A new +15 seconds button to extend a blending program when a blend needs a little longer to complete

to extend a blending program when a blend needs a little longer to complete New modern and intuitive controls for easy operation

for easy operation A bonus printed recipe book highlighting 30+ recipes developed by Vitamix's in-house culinary team

The new Ascent X Series combines iconic Vitamix® performance and durability with modern design and functionality. Vitamix machines stand the test of time because they are designed with a powerful, cool-running motor; a metal drive system; and stainless-steel blades. They last up to 10 times longer than an average blender.

Vitamix's best-in-class warranty reflects the brand's expectations for durability and quality. In fact, fewer than 2% of Vitamix products in the U.S. currently under warranty have been returned to Vitamix for service. The Ascent X Series is backed by a 10-year full warranty.

The Vitamix Ascent X2 retails for $549.95 USD ($749.95 CA), the Ascent X3 retails for $649.95 USD ($849.95 CA), the Ascent X4 retails for $699.95 USD ($949.95 CA), and the Ascent X5 retails for $749.95 USD ($999.95 CA). The Ascent X Series is available on vitamix.com and major retailers, such as Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and Crate and Barrel. Availability varies for each model.

Ascent X Series product photos, retailer availability, and model comparisons are available for download here; use the password: #TryEverything2024.

About Vitamix®

The Vitamix® family of companies, privately held and family-owned since 1921, is currently celebrating its 103rd anniversary. Millions of people around the world employ Vitamix machines to prepare nutritious whole foods in their home kitchens and deliver exceptional and consistent results in their commercial kitchens. The company's commercial customer list reads like a who's who of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial production-grade blender in the early 1990s, igniting the smoothie and frozen coffee movements, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit vitamix.com.

SOURCE Vitamix