Vitamyna, the Leading Eco-Conscious Supplement Company With a #1 Focus on Purity and Value, Launches Innovative Personalized Daily Vitamin Pack Builder, Designed for Individual Health Needs and Goals, With Monthly Doorstep Delivery

The Vitamyna Personal Pack Builder is designed to address the uniqueness of each individual's health journey, providing a customized solution to address specific wellness needs while working towards a healthier planet.

JUPITER, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer demand for personalized health solutions rises, Vitamyna , a leading supplement company, launches its innovative Personal Pack Builder feature, revolutionizing how individuals address their nutritional and wellness needs. This technology allows customers to visit the vitamyna.com website and create custom daily vitamin packs with their chosen supplements, which are then prepared and conveniently delivered to their doorstep.

Designed by Vitamyna's scientific team, the program ensures not only a seamless online experience but also offers a diverse selection of vitamins, minerals, and more, all sourced from top-quality ingredients rooted in clinical research. All of Vitamyna's products are evaluated by third-party certification agencies and in-house medical professionals to guarantee unmatched quality control and dosage accuracy before shipment.

In a society plagued by nutrient inadequacies, the launch of Vitamyna's Personal Pack Builder arrives at a pivotal moment. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data revealed that, despite their micronutrient intake from all sources, almost 90% of the U.S. adult population takes less than the estimated average requirement for vitamin D and E, 51% for vitamin A, 43% for vitamin C, 61% for magnesium, and 49% for calcium. These inadequacies pose significant risks, from weakened immune systems to cognitive decline.

"Based on data collected in the NHANES*, there is a silent crisis gripping our nation due to an alarming frequency of nutrient inadequacies," stated Harry Glen, MD, Vitamyna's leading medical advisor. "These compromise our body's ability to function optimally and increase vulnerability to various diseases. It's imperative that individuals take proactive steps to address their nutritional needs."

Dedicated to revolutionizing individuals' health and wellness while minimizing waste for the planet, Vitamyna ensures that every box includes a 30-day supply of supplements sealed within individually labeled sachets. This reflects its commitment to eco-friendly practices, utilizing 80% less plastic than traditional plastic vitamin bottles. In the U.S., approximately 40 million tons of plastic end up in landfills every year, with nearly 10 million tons dumped into the ocean. Vitamyna is committed to not contributing to this environmental crisis.

"We are thrilled to introduce Vitamyna's Personal Pack Builder to our valued customers," said Susan Malzoni, Founder of Vitamyna. "At Vitamyna, we believe personalized nutrition is the key to unlocking one's full potential. With this innovative platform, users can easily customize their daily vitamin packs, cost-effectively, and ensure they receive the nutrients their body needs, without unnecessary additives or fillers."

Inspired by its "wellness from within" philosophy, Vitamyna allows individuals to either create their own personal supplement packs or order one of its solution packs, which have been formulated to tackle the most common health concerns.

About Vitamyna:

Vitamyna is a lifestyle brand focused on promoting wellness from within, emphasizing the importance of self-care for yourself and the world. Through its current offerings of high-quality supplements, the brand is committed to helping individuals take the first step towards revolutionizing their lives for a more sustainable and non-toxic lifestyle.

Vitamyna is dedicated to delivering fresh, made-to-order 30-day supply supplement boxes. All of its ingredients undergo rigorous testing for purity, potency, and stability, ensuring adherence to ISO-17025 and cGMP standards, with certifications including Organic, Kosher, Halal, Non-GMO, and more. Learn more at www.vitamyna.com .

