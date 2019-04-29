Vitaquest International Unveils New Quality Initiative
TotalQ™ Commitment Aims to Deliver the Next Standard of Quality for the Development and Manufacture of Nutraceutical and Functional Foods Consumer Products
Apr 29, 2019, 08:00 ET
WEST CALDWELL, N.J., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitaquest International announced today that it has formalized a comprehensive quality initiative aimed at fulfilling its goal to be an industry leader in overall quality for the development and manufacture of consumer products in nutraceutical and functional foods markets. Called the TotalQ™ Commitment to Quality, the initiative draws on the company's activities in a broad range of functions and disciplines including raw material Sourcing, Ingredient Integrity testing, Product Design, Internal QA Systems and Final Product Assurance. To support the more than 4,000 products Vitaquest manufactures, the company conducts extensive raw material, in-process and finished product testing in its state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, with one of the industry's largest and most experienced teams focused on quality management.
According to Patrick Brueggman, Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest, the TotalQ Commitment is both a recognition of the physical infrastructure and systems the company currently has in place and a roadmap to work with the industry and customers in the future. "Vitaquest's dedication to quality isn't just about being great at cGMP - which we consider a starting point. Quality is a focal point in every aspect of our business, from the fields where natural ingredients are grown and sourced and extending through our product development and manufacturing facilities all the way to finished products on store shelves. Working closely with regulatory agencies and certifying bodies, we try to lead in the design and development of new, standards-based quality systems, implementing them in our facilities well in advance of other organizations," he said. "To give you a sense of the extent of our commitment to quality and safety, at Vitaquest, we perform assays on more than 50,000 raw materials and finished products – in-house – every year. Not many companies in our space do that," he said. Brueggman also highlighted a new Vitaquest logo and corporate identity that underscores the company's focus on delivering value to the marketplace and its investments across a broad range of value-adding activities.
For additional information about Vitaquest International LLC, please visit: www.vitaquest.com.
Media Contact
Resource Advantage
Barbara A. Mecchi-Knoll
bmecchi@resourceadvantage.com
SOURCE Vitaquest International LLC
Share this article