Vitaquest International Unveils New Quality Initiative

According to Patrick Brueggman, Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest, the TotalQ Commitment is both a recognition of the physical infrastructure and systems the company currently has in place and a roadmap to work with the industry and customers in the future. "Vitaquest's dedication to quality isn't just about being great at cGMP - which we consider a starting point. Quality is a focal point in every aspect of our business, from the fields where natural ingredients are grown and sourced and extending through our product development and manufacturing facilities all the way to finished products on store shelves. Working closely with regulatory agencies and certifying bodies, we try to lead in the design and development of new, standards-based quality systems, implementing them in our facilities well in advance of other organizations," he said. "To give you a sense of the extent of our commitment to quality and safety, at Vitaquest, we perform assays on more than 50,000 raw materials and finished products – in-house – every year. Not many companies in our space do that," he said. Brueggman also highlighted a new Vitaquest logo and corporate identity that underscores the company's focus on delivering value to the marketplace and its investments across a broad range of value-adding activities.