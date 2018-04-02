VITAS® Healthcare Brings Value-Based Care Message to Hospital Medicine 2018 Conference in Orlando

VITAS clinicians and executives will be on site in the exhibit hall, booth #924, to answer questions and explain how hospice and palliative medicine solutions are addressing and resolving key challenges facing hospital-based physicians.

"Hospital medicine specialists are acutely aware of increasing pressure to boost quality measure scores while also providing specialized, value-based care," says VITAS SVP and National Medical Director Joseph Shega, MD. VITAS offers a value-added, post-acute care solution marked by individualized care plans that align patient wishes, value, goals and expectations. These plans improve patient care while reducing per-beneficiary Medicare spending, avoidable hospital admissions and repeat visits to the emergency department.

"Our expertise in pain management, specialized care redesign across the continuum, medication reconciliation and documentation, interdisciplinary care and caregiver support are critical tools for all hospital medicine specialists," Shega says. "VITAS is eager to share our knowledge with our hospital medicine colleagues at HM18." On average, VITAS cares for nearly 17,000 patients a day, 90% of whom received care at home in 2017.

Attendees are invited to make an appointment with a VITAS medical director or executive to discuss how VITAS positively impacts the challenges of value-based medicine, bundled payments and alternative payment models, quality metrics and risk mitigation.

About VITAS Healthcare

VITAS® Healthcare, a pioneer and leader in the hospice movement since 1978, is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. Headquartered in Miami, VITAS operates 44 hospice programs in 14 states and the District of Columbia. As of the fourth quarter of 2017, VITAS employs 11,642 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, but also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities. Visit VITAS.com.

About SHM

Representing the fastest growing specialty in modern healthcare, the Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM) is the leading medical society for more than 57,000 hospitalists and their patients. SHM is dedicated to promoting the highest quality care for all hospitalized patients and overall excellence in the practice of hospital medicine through quality improvement, education, advocacy and research. Over the past decade, studies have shown that hospitalists can contribute to decreased patient lengths of stay, reductions in hospital costs and readmission rates and increased patient satisfaction. Visit http://www.hospitalmedicine.org.

Media Contact:

VITAS Healthcare

Claudia Quintana, PR Director

media@vitas.com

Tel: 305-350-4359

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitas-healthcare-brings-value-based-care-message-to-hospital-medicine-2018-conference-in-orlando-300622553.html

SOURCE VITAS® Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.vitas.com/

