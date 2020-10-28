VITAS® Healthcare Earns Influencer of the Year Award at Invoca Summit

Invoca, the leader in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, designed the "Influencer of the Year" award to acknowledge a client-advocate whose testimonials and thought leadership opportunities highlight the innovative use of Invoca software. VITAS Healthcare has partnered with Invoca since 2018 to analyze its calls, approximately 12,000 per month, to continuously improve the caller experience.

"Our marketing department's mission is to educate patients, their family members, our healthcare partners and referral sources about compassionate hospice care, with a goal of reinforcing reasons to choose VITAS as their provider," says Drew Landmeier, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for VITAS. "With the insights we have gained from Invoca analytics, we feel confident that we understand what our audience is asking about and looking for when they are choosing a trusted end-of-life care provider."

"Signal Discovery from Invoca has allowed us to uncover the insights contained in the conversations on our phone calls and fine-tune our website, app content, call-center scripts and training modules to make sure our information is current, updated regularly and matches caller's questions and concerns. When it comes to trusted knowledge about end-of-life care, we have one chance to get it right, and Invoca helps us get it right."

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and ecommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue.

"VITAS' innovative use of the Invoca conversation intelligence platform and their ability to share their experiences and best practices is what makes them the Influencer of the Year and an invaluable customer," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Our primary goal is to assure the success of our customers, and I am always excited to share the success of exceptional companies like VITAS."

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 48 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,946 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 29 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2020, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,191. Visit www.vitas.com.

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, eCommerce, sales, and customer experience teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, PODS, and SunTrust Bank. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

Media Inquiries contact: [email protected], 877-848-2701

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.vitas.com

