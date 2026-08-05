VITAS® Healthcare Enhances Mobile App to Simplify Hospice Referrals and Improve Access to Care

The VITAS Healthcare mobile app is available for download in the App Store® and Google Play™. Visit VITASapp.com. Post this

The VITAS Healthcare mobile app brings hospice referrals, eligibility tools and expert-developed education into one secure, mobile-friendly experience. By making it easier to submit referrals and access hospice guidance anytime, anywhere, the app helps support timely, informed decision-making in moments that matter most.

"Timely access to hospice care depends on clear communication and efficient coordination," said Patrick Hale, chief information officer at VITAS. "The VITAS mobile app simplifies referral workflows and puts trusted hospice expertise directly in the hands of clinicians, patients and families, helping improve access to care and the overall experience."

"Too often, patients are referred to hospice later than they could fully benefit from it," said Joseph Shega, MD, chief medical officer at VITAS. "By giving healthcare professionals immediate access to eligibility resources, educational content and referral tools, the VITAS mobile app supports timely conversations about end-of-life care."

Supporting Healthcare Professionals

Designed for real-world clinical environments, the VITAS mobile app helps healthcare professionals manage hospice referrals more efficiently while staying informed throughout the process.

Key features include:

Submitting hospice referrals directly from a mobile device

Tracking hospice referral status in real time

Accessing tools to assess hospice eligibility

Viewing short educational videos created by VITAS hospice experts

Reading clinician-written articles on end-of-life care

Joining free educational webinars focused on best practices and clinical scenarios

The app supports physicians, nurses, discharge planners, social workers and care teams with reliable information from a national hospice leader.

Guidance and Support for Patients and Families

The VITAS mobile app also serves as a trusted resource for patients and families navigating hospice care. Through accessible education and clear guidance, the app helps families understand care options and make informed decisions with confidence.

Patients and caregivers can:

Learn what hospice care is and how it supports comfort and quality of life

Request a hospice consultation or referral

Watch videos that explain services and care options

Read articles addressing common end-of-life questions

Participate in free educational webinars led by hospice specialists

All content is developed by VITAS clinicians and educators with extensive experience supporting patients and families through advanced illness.

Expanding Digital Access to Hospice Care

VITAS is nationally recognized for clinical excellence, compassionate service and evidence-based education. The relaunch of the VITAS mobile app reflects the organization's continued commitment to innovation and digital tools that improve access, communication and care coordination across the hospice journey.

Availability

The VITAS mobile app is available for download in the App Store® and Google Play™. For more information, visit VITASapp.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 60 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS cares for more than 23,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: [email protected], 877-848-2701

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare