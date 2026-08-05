VITAS® Healthcare Enhances Mobile App to Simplify Hospice Referrals and Improve Access to Care

The mobile app supports clinicians, patients and families with real-time referral tracking, eligibility tools and hospice education.
MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of hospice and palliative care, today announced the launch of its enhanced mobile app, a digital platform designed to streamline hospice referrals and expand access to trusted hospice care resources for healthcare professionals, patients and families across the country.
The VITAS Healthcare mobile app brings hospice referrals, eligibility tools and expert-developed education into one secure, mobile-friendly experience. By making it easier to submit referrals and access hospice guidance anytime, anywhere, the app helps support timely, informed decision-making in moments that matter most.
"Timely access to hospice care depends on clear communication and efficient coordination," said Patrick Hale, chief information officer at VITAS. "The VITAS mobile app simplifies referral workflows and puts trusted hospice expertise directly in the hands of clinicians, patients and families, helping improve access to care and the overall experience."
"Too often, patients are referred to hospice later than they could fully benefit from it," said Joseph Shega, MD, chief medical officer at VITAS. "By giving healthcare professionals immediate access to eligibility resources, educational content and referral tools, the VITAS mobile app supports timely conversations about end-of-life care."
The app supports physicians, nurses, discharge planners, social workers and care teams with reliable information from a national hospice leader.
Guidance and Support for Patients and Families The VITAS mobile app also serves as a trusted resource for patients and families navigating hospice care. Through accessible education and clear guidance, the app helps families understand care options and make informed decisions with confidence.
All content is developed by VITAS clinicians and educators with extensive experience supporting patients and families through advanced illness.
Expanding Digital Access to Hospice Care VITAS is nationally recognized for clinical excellence, compassionate service and evidence-based education. The relaunch of the VITAS mobile app reflects the organization's continued commitment to innovation and digital tools that improve access, communication and care coordination across the hospice journey.
About VITAS® Healthcare VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 60 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS cares for more than 23,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace. Visit www.vitas.com.
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