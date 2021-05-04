VITAS® Healthcare Names Debbie Jackson as Vice President of Operations in Ohio and Western Pennsylvania

Her first professional experiences at VITAS occurred between 2008 and 2012, when she served as a patient care administrator, providing oversight over all clinical management and field staff in Dayton.

"Hospice makes my heart beat—I've done it for 25 years. For me, coming back to VITAS in this operational role is just a dream come true," Jackson said. "VITAS does hospice in a way that is unparalleled by any provider in the country. Our business intelligence and national presence are second to none, and we truly live our mission statement."

In her new position, Jackson plans to elevate VITAS' palliative care services throughout Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. She also aims to leverage regional relationships developed over more than two decades in the industry to generate referrals and help patients access care that meets their unique needs.

Jackson earned her registered nursing degree and certification at Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. She began her career as a hospice RN case manager in Dayton, and shortly thereafter transitioned to home care.

In 2006, Jackson entered hospice management as a director of professional services for Heartland Hospital. Her other leadership experience includes serving as executive director for an Ohio-based hospice provider and corporate hospice director for Alternate Solutions Health Network.

"My passion is hospice; far too many people die without it," Jackson said. "At VITAS, I know that every decision is made with the patient in mind. It's invigorating to be back, knowing I have the support and resources to carry out a mission I really believe in."

