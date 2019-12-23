VITAS® Healthcare Names Shirley Codada, MD, Regional Medical Director For Hospice Care In Northern Florida And Georgia

Born in Haiti and educated in Miami, Dr. Codada brings to VITAS more than 20 years of experience as she oversees the medical care of hospice patients and families in four VITAS programs in Florida, including Citrus County, the Nature Coast , Pensacola and Jacksonville , and also in Atlanta . She is board certified in hospice and palliative medicine as well as internal medicine, and is a fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

Her hospice career began in 2002 as an assistant medical director at North Broward Hospital District in Broward County, Florida. Prior to joining VITAS, Dr. Codada served as medical director of the Naples Community Hospital Palliative Care Program in Naples. She is a past assistant professor of medicine specializing in palliative medicine at Emory University in Atlanta, where she also was medical director for Emory-affiliated hospice programs in Atlanta.

Dr. Codada served five years as assistant member of the Moffitt Cancer Center/Supportive Medicine Department, and assistant professor of oncologic sciences at University of South Florida Morsani School of Medicine in Tampa.

Dr. Codada earned her undergraduate degrees at Miami Dade College and Barry University in Miami, and her medical degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Medical Association, and American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, and regularly volunteers for medical missions to Haiti with Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Tampa.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 48 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,388 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2019, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,137. Visit www.vitas.com.

