VITAS® Healthcare Offers Virtual Comfort To Grieving Hearts Around Valentine's Day

"The loss of a loved one is a traumatic event that can result in grief for months or even years, especially during periods of special significance, such as holidays or anniversaries," said Robin Fiorelli, LCSW, senior director of bereavement and volunteer services for VITAS. "The stress of COVID-19 often increases the sense of despair that mourners may experience during this Valentine's Day."

Community members are invited to honor and commemorate their loved one at either or both of the VITAS events:

The hour-long event will feature musical performances, inspirational readings, and opportunities to share treasured memories. Attendees are asked to RSVP by February 7. Find event registration and more information at VITAS.com/ValentinesDay.

VITAS has over 40 years' experience providing grief and bereavement support to caregivers and family members of hospice patients and the community at large. For additional grief resources, including a list of VITAS bereavement and caregiver support groups, visit VITAS.com/SupportGroups. To learn more about future bereavement events, visit VITAS.com/Events.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 49 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,649 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2020, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,045. Visit www.vitas.com.

