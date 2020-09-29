VITAS® Healthcare Opens 14-Bed Inpatient Hospice Unit At Villa Rosa In San Antonio

"San Antonio has been incredibly receptive to the comfort-focused care and clinical support we've provided to the community, and this new facility enables us to deliver care more effectively to greater numbers of patients and families," said Joseph Brickner, general manager of VITAS in San Antonio. "The VITAS IPU at Villa Rosa offers extra layers of support around the clock from an expert hospice team in a place that feels like home."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony in June marked the grand opening of the new location. The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and other local officials attended the private event.

Conveniently located in the Medical Center of San Antonio and accessible via I-10 and I-410, the IPU features 14 private rooms, a family room, kitchen, in-room recliners and sofas, washer and dryer, and children's play area. Visitation hours are available for family and friends, with service animals and well-trained pets welcome. Family accommodations are available at nearby hotels and restaurants.

VITAS IPUs offer a temporary home away from home for patients near the end of life, along with their families, when symptoms can no longer be managed in their preferred setting of care. Patients receive 24/7 care from an interdisciplinary VITAS team comprising a physician, nurse, hospice aide, social worker, chaplain, volunteer and bereavement expert who attend to the medical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

Operating offices in San Antonio and San Marcos, VITAS provides quality compassionate care to patients with advanced illness throughout 16 counties in the Greater San Antonio area.

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 48 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,946 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 29 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2020, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,191. Visit www.vitas.com.

