VITAS® Healthcare's Marketing Team Earns 16 Aster Awards for Healthcare Advertising

10 Gold awards for poster, photo/illustration, outdoor transit ad, mobile app, billboard ad, recruitment, external publication, service line, video production and website ad

5 Silver awards for magazine ad, flyer, e-newsletter, internal publication and social media

1 Bronze award for website

Examples of Gold award winners include "VITAS Feels Like Family" (video), A Day in the Life of a Male Hospice Nurse profile (professional recruitment), a video/website article "WWII Veteran Helen Bachman: Pioneer and Trailblazer" (external publication) and the VITAS mobile app for healthcare professionals.

The Aster Awards is sponsored by Marketing Healthcare Today magazine. Each year, the publication receives thousands of entries from the United States and abroad. Judging criteria includes creativity, layout/design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal.

"External recognition of our creativity and success by the Aster Awards reinforces our internal commitment to produce high-quality materials and campaigns that educate consumers, healthcare professionals and the communities we serve about high-quality hospice care," said VITAS Chief Marketing Officer Drew Landmeier. "One of our core values at VITAS is to do our best today, and even better tomorrow. Our team of 35 marketers, communications professionals, copywriters, graphic designers, multimedia producers, analysts and software developers sets the bar higher every day, continuously improving the experience for referral sources, patients and families, employees and employment candidates."

The marketing department at VITAS creates thousands of local marketing materials, educational pieces, web pages, videos and digital materials every year. The team has several openings at corporate offices in Miami, Florida, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Find current opportunities at VITAS.jobs.

VITAS® Healthcare – 40 Years Strong

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,123 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the first quarter of 2019, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,559. Visit www.vitas.com.

