Vitas Healthcare's Richard La Bella Wins 'Advocates' Leadership Award From SC Media

La Bella has more than 25 years of cybersecurity experience. He has delivered cyber defense, compliance, and security awareness programs for companies such as Citrix Systems, BankUnited, Office Depot, Marex.com, City of Miami, Tracfone, AvMed and Assurant. As chief information security officer for VITAS Healthcare, he is responsible for establishing and maintaining a business risk strategy and cyber defense program that ensures information assets and technology for the company meet appropriate safeguards for protecting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data, information and the systems that deliver such information to the business.

"With decades of experience, Richard has become a vocal advocate for cybersecurity across our entire organization and has taken VITAS' IT security and capabilities to the next level," said Patrick Hale, CIO at VITAS Healthcare. "We congratulate Richard for earning this award and we're honored to have his expertise and passion as a core member of our team."

La Bella is one of 50 honorees to receive this year's SC Media Reboot Leadership Awards. The awards recognize the best and brightest cybersecurity luminaries and organizations. La Bella was nominated by Endgame, Inc. for making security a priority of the highest level at VITAS by re-architecting the security program and advocating for employee security awareness

"Richard is everything you could ask for in a customer - deep technical knowledge combined with business acumen and a vision that maps the role of security to company goals and objectives," said Matt Bruening, senior vice president of sales at Endgame. "Customers like Richard, who hold us accountable for continuous innovation, make us a better partner to VITAS and our broad customer base."



About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,078 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2019, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,845. Visit www.vitas.com.

For Media Inquiries, contact: media@vitas.com, 877-848-2701

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.vitas.com

