Vitech Announces New Chief Operating Officer

"Enrique joins us with a strong background in channel and partnership development, which we believe is fundamental to strengthening both our technical capabilities and market presence," said David Long, Vitech's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Mr. Krajmalnik held the role of Vice President of Business Development at Zuken USA. Krajmalnik has more than 25 years of experience in senior management and strategic planning, including serving as Chief Technology Officer for No Magic, Inc., where he oversaw a product strategy that helped drive significant year-over-year growth from 2014 through 2020.

"Joining the Vitech team at this time, when the entire digital engineering landscape is changing so rapidly, is very exciting," stated Krajmalnik. "I believe we have the right team to capitalize on these changes."

Krajmalnik has a B.A. in economics from the University of California Santa Cruz and studied mechanical engineering at Duke University.

About Vitech, A Zuken Company

For more than 25 years, Vitech has delivered Systems Engineering expertise in the form of services, training and product to manage complex systems for government agencies, private and public companies, and universities across the globe. Vitech's GENESYS™ and CORE™ software embrace the holistic aspects of systems engineering, unlike siloed approaches and products that mask critical context and system interactions. Vitech's model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approach enables teams to clearly define complex systems, from problem identification through requirements, and architecture. The result is a team empowered to engineer with confidence, free to focus on creativity, innovation, and analysis to effectively deliver against stakeholder needs. For more information, visit www.vitechcorp.com.



About Zuken

Zuken is a global software company delivering electrical and electronic design solutions. Founded in 1976, Zuken has a consistent track record of technology innovation and financial stability in the electronic and electrical design automation (EDA) industry. With its CR-8000 and E3.series product families, Zuken provides a robust lineup of system-level 2D/3D electrical and electronic toolsets complemented by comprehensive design data and configuration management capabilities.

Most recently, Zuken has embraced the digital transformation and, more specifically, digital engineering as the way forward with its entry into the Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) industry. Today, Zuken delivers world-class design solutions combining MBSE products and services with a mature, proven electrical and electronic design suite to address the needs of a broad range of industries across the globe. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.zuken.com, www.zuken.com/blog, or www.linkedin.com/company/zuken

