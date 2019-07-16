Vitech Appoints Ali Kheirolomoom as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group, a leading provider of cloud-based administration solutions, announced today that Ali Kheirolomoom has joined Vitech in the role of Chief Product Officer.

As Chief Product Officer, Ali is responsible for driving the continued, aggressive evolution and expansion of the V3® and V3locity™ suite of offerings and capabilities. He will work closely with current and prospective clients, market participants and Vitech's global R&D team to continue Vitech's impressive track record of delivering industry-leading, cloud-based, digital administration solutions. Ali comes to Vitech from Guidewire Software, where he had great success working in a similar capacity.

"Vitech is relentlessly focused on helping our clients improve their speed to market, customer experience, operational capabilities and digital offerings," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "Ali's tremendous experience, talents and enthusiasm will help us even more effectively undertake this pursuit with an additional emphasis on containing client TCO and delivery cycles."

"I am so excited to join the Vitech team," Ali said. "I look forward to helping build on the company's success to date as we look to expand our offerings and even more effectively serve the retirement, insurance and investment communities. I am particularly excited about the opportunities we have to further drive down TCO, and move towards continuous delivery via cloud, digital, analytics and solution accelerators."

About Vitech®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based administration solutions to retirement, insurance and investment organizations. The privately held firm is headquartered in New York City with offices in New Jersey, Oklahoma City and Hyderabad. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

SOURCE Vitech

Related Links

http://www.vitechinc.com

