Vitech Appoints Gary Sherne as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of cloud-based administration solutions, announced today that Gary Sherne has joined Vitech in the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Gary is responsible for driving Vitech's ongoing and expanding business development, sales and marketing activities on a global basis across all market sectors. He will help the company capitalize on its exceptional opportunity as a market leader in cloud-available, quote to claim administration software with revolutionary digital capabilities and a proven install base of premier global insurance, retirement and investment organizations.

Gary brings to Vitech impressive industry knowledge, experience and skills garnered in previous C-Level and senior executive roles at StoneRiver, a Sapiens company and Fiserv.

"We are relentless in our efforts to help organizations improve their customer experience, operational capabilities, market agility and digital offerings," said Frank Vitiello, CEO of Vitech. "Gary's unique talents, skills and enthusiasm will help us bring our solutions to more insurance, retirement and investment organizations, allowing us to make a much larger impact on the industries we serve in a much shorter time frame. This is a tremendous step forward for Vitech in our mission."

"I am thrilled to join the Vitech team," commented Mr. Sherne. "I look forward to expanding our sales and marketing operations, enhancing our partner network, and deepening our existing client relationships so that we can introduce our cloud-based solutions to the greatest number of organizations possible, worldwide, to help them achieve maximum transformational impact."

About Vitech

Vitech Systems Sub LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based administration solutions to retirement, insurance and investment organizations. The privately held firm is headquartered in New York City with offices in New Jersey, Oklahoma City and Hyderabad. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

