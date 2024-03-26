Vitech CEO David Burns Named Top 25 CEOs of New York by The Key Executives

News provided by

Vitech Systems Group

26 Mar, 2024, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Burns, CEO of Vitech, a leading global provider of administration software for pension systems, was named to The Top 25 CEOs of New York for 2024 by The Key Executives publication. The list ranks CEOs of many of New York's fastest-growing and most innovative companies.

"It is an honor to be recognized among the many esteemed executives on this list," said Burns. "This distinction was only possible because of the incredible team we have built at Vitech, which is relentless in our innovation and service to customers."

The Key Executives 2024 list comprised CEOs from across technology, finance, media, fashion and more, highlighting executives based on leadership skills and innovation.

To learn more about Vitech, please visit: https://www.vitechinc.com/

About Vitech Systems Group:
Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

Also from this source

Wichita Revolutionizes Pension Management with Move to Vitech's V3locity, Unleashing a New Era of Efficiency and Innovation

Wichita Revolutionizes Pension Management with Move to Vitech's V3locity, Unleashing a New Era of Efficiency and Innovation

The City of Wichita, Kansas selected the V3locity platform of Vitech Systems Group (Vitech), a leading global provider of administration software for ...
Desjardins Group Selects Vitech's V3locity To Expand and Future-Proof Insurance Business

Desjardins Group Selects Vitech's V3locity To Expand and Future-Proof Insurance Business

Vitech Systems Group (Vitech), a leading global provider of benefits and administration software for insurance and retirement, has been chosen by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics