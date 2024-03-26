Vitech CEO David Burns Named Top 25 CEOs of New York by The Key Executives

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Burns, CEO of Vitech , a leading global provider of administration software for pension systems, was named to The Top 25 CEOs of New York for 2024 by The Key Executives publication. The list ranks CEOs of many of New York's fastest-growing and most innovative companies.

"It is an honor to be recognized among the many esteemed executives on this list," said Burns. "This distinction was only possible because of the incredible team we have built at Vitech, which is relentless in our innovation and service to customers."

The Key Executives 2024 list comprised CEOs from across technology, finance, media, fashion and more, highlighting executives based on leadership skills and innovation.

