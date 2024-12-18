Vitech CEO David Burns Speaks at Pace University's Lubin School of Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Burns, CEO of Vitech , a leading software provider for group insurance and pension administration, was recently a keynote speaker at Pace University's Lubin School of Business.

In a fireside chat with the school's business and finance students, Burns shared his career trajectory as a chief executive as well as his outlook on trends impacting the future of business and technology. He shared how his background in the military and at university equipped him with adaptability, critical thinking and discipline that prepared him to enter a business career that began in management consulting and led to becoming a c-suite executive.

Burns' message to the students challenged them to rethink their definition of leadership. "True leadership transcends corporate titles and financial compensation," he explains. "It's about cultivating a profound sense of purpose that inspires teams, transforming routine work into meaningful, impactful achievements."

He encouraged them to develop a leadership philosophy anchored in four core principles that have guided his career: unwavering adaptability, steadfast integrity, a commitment to empowering others through purpose, and understanding others through empathy.

To read more about the insights shared during Vitech's visit to Pace University, visit: https://www.vitechinc.com/blog/inspiring-aspiring-business-leaders-from-pace-university-a-fireside-chat/

