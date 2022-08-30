Vitech Improves MBSE Performance and Usability in GENESYS 2022

Vitech continues innovation with its latest release of GENESYS

BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuken Vitech Inc., a leader in model-based systems engineering for over 30 years, is pleased to announce the release of GENESYS 2022, the latest version of Vitech's flagship systems engineering software platform. Designed to help organizations tackle the growing complexity of today's products and systems, GENESYS 2022 delivers new capabilities and improvements around usability, diagram functionality, standards conformance, and overall application performance.

Vitech releases a new version of their MBSE software, GENESYS 2022

"We are excited about this latest release of GENESYS," says Vitech CEO, Enrique Krajmalnik. "While systems engineering evolves around the world, clients have found GENESYS unique in its ability to ensure complete, coherent, and consistent architectures."

"The upgrades and features in the GENESYS 2022 release significantly improve the overall user experience. GENESYS 2022 will immediately increase productivity for both new and experienced users, allowing engineers to focus on their task of engaging with stakeholders and designing better systems," explains Daniel Spencer, Founder and Principal Consultant at Spencer Tech.

Some of the new capabilities cited by Spencer include improvements to the layout and line routing engine as well as dynamic legends that improve diagram comprehension and readability through clear, visual cues. Other enhancements in GENESYS include the addition of project statistics, C# scripting support, improved project and diagram load times, and streamlined schema and query processing.

For more information about GENESYS 2022, please visit the Vitech website: www.vitechcorp.com/whats-new-in-genesys.

About GENESYS

Since its release in 2012, GENESYS was immediately successful in the systems engineering sector. Today it is recognized as a premier solution used by companies worldwide. GENESYS drives agility, enterprise-wide collaboration, auto-generation of diagrams and documents, full SysML support, native DoDAF support, tool sufficiency, and connectors for multiple environments. GENESYS has been designed specifically for collaborative teamwork. The tool supports collaboration via concurrent contribution and live-updating, assuring all team members are drawing from the same source. This allows for significantly reduced timelines as project data always reflects the most up-to-date information. For more information, visit www.vitechcorp.com/genesys.

About Zuken Vitech

For more than 30 years, Vitech has delivered innovative, industry-leading solutions which provide the tools and insight required to define, develop, and manage complex systems for government agencies, private and public sector companies, and universities across the globe. Vitech's GENESYS software embraces the holistic aspects of systems engineering, unlike siloed approaches and products that mask critical context and system interactions. Vitech's solution enables teams to capture and address system concerns, from problem identification through requirements, architecture, and test in an integrated model, managing the critical interrelationships to guarantee consistency and design integrity. The result is a team empowered to deliver against stakeholder needs effectively. For more information, visit www.vitechcorp.com.

