Vitech Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that Vitech is named a Leader in the August 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America. This is the fifth consecutive year that Vitech has been recognized as a Leader, based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. The report can be viewed here.

"We are honored that Vitech has again been named a Leader by Gartner® in its Magic Quadrant™ for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America. This recognition speaks to our solutions' cloud-native ability to modernize and transform our customers' operations and enable new market offerings and capabilities," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "Vitech has consistently signed and successfully implemented group insurance companies for a decade, and our proven offerings help push the boundaries in today's new era of insurance to accelerate the digital transformation of our group life insurance clients."

V3locity®, Vitech's cloud-based administration, engagement, and analytics platform, is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and powerful enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

View the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Report for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Group Insurance, Pension Fund Administration, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

Related Links

https://www.vitechinc.com

