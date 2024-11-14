Vitech Named to Leading 50™ Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers 2024 by Everest Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech , a leading global provider of administration software for group insurance and pension administration, has been named to the Leading 50™ Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers 2024 by Everest Group.

"The insurtech space is changing rapidly thanks to major advances in technology that are transforming the insurance industry," said Vitech CEO David Burns. "Vitech's significant annual investment in R&D has consistently kept us at the forefront of that transformation and we appreciate Everest Group for recognizing our industry leadership."

According to Everest Group, the Leading 50™ Life & Annuity (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers report "objectively analyzes the leading technology providers serving the L&A insurance, retirements, and pensions industry." The criteria for their ranking is based on revenue generated from L&A insurance platforms, line-of-business coverage, value chain functions, and global client reach. The report also examines a provider's investment in capability enhancements, product launches, and partnerships across the technology industry.

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. V3locity marries core administration with superior digital experience and augmented analytics. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

Everest Group's full Leading 50™ report can be found here .

About Vitech Systems Group:

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance and retirement organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica,ISG, and Everest Group. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

