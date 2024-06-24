Vitech Ranked #3 on GritDaily List of 10 B2B Fintech Companies Reshaping Their Industry

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading global provider of administration software for group insurance and pension administration, was recognized as one of the top ten B2B fintech companies reshaping their industry in a newly-released ranking by GritDaily.

"We are proud to receive this recognition among such impactful companies," said Vitech CEO David Burns. "It's indicative of the unwavering commitment Vitech has made to innovation and providing an unparalleled solution to our clients."

The list ranked Vitech at number three among fintech giants such as Stripe, Plaid, Bill.com and more. GritDaily cited Vitech's innovation through V3locity, its industry-leading benefits administration platform, which is utilized by many of the world's largest insurance and pension organizations.

To learn more about Vitech's V3locity, visit: https://www.vitechinc.com/

About Vitech Systems Group:

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

