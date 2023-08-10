Vitech Recognized as a Life & Retirement Insurance Platform Solutions Leader by ISG for the Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

Vitech Systems Group

10 Aug, 2023, 11:46 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced that it has been named a Leader of U.S. life and retirement (L&R) policy administration systems (PAS) in the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Platform Solutions report for the third year in a row. This report is conducted by Information Services Group (ISG) and offers an L&R PAS provider quadrant analysis and a comprehensive comparison of strengths, challenges, and competitive differentiators.

Continue Reading

Vitech's V3locity cloud-native platform was commended in the study for its end-to-end functionality, flexible and agile operationalization, and robust support of group insurance benefits. Its capabilities enable quick time to value, straight-through processing, and an excellent user experience for employees, employers, and brokers.

Ashish Jhajharia, the author of the report, noted, "Vitech's V3locity cloud-native platform, which caters to the market with a system created exclusively for the group benefits area, offers a high degree of configurability, capabilities across the value chain and enhanced functionalities for carriers operating in this category."

According to ISG, L&R PAS quadrant Leaders possess a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence, and an established competitive position. They also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

"We are thrilled that Vitech has once again achieved the prestigious recognition of Life & Retirement Insurance Platform Solutions Leader by ISG," said David Burns, Vitech's CEO. "Receiving this recognition for the third consecutive time is market validation that our focus on innovation and unwavering commitment to providing market-leading capabilities and services continues to bring exceptional value to our customers and their beneficiaries."

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs a cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

To read the report, click here.

About Vitech® 
Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. The organization helps their insurance, retirement, and investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs more than 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit vitechinc.com

About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit isg-one.com.

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

Also from this source

Vitech Wins Two XCelent Awards for Group/Voluntary Life Insurance Policy Administration for the Third Consecutive Time

Vitech Systems Group Unveils Summer 2023 Enhancements for V3locity, Empowering AI Innovation and Enhanced Digital Servicing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.