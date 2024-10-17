Vitech Secures Spot on the 2024 Insurtech100

Recognized for Pioneering Industry Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech , a leading global provider of administration software for group insurance and pension administration, has been named to the 2024 Insurtech100 list. Insurtech100 is the premier industry ranking for the country's most innovative and fastest growing tech companies serving the insurance market.

"Being named to the Insurtech100 is a powerful recognition of Vitech's relentless drive for innovation," said Vitech CEO, David Burns. "The digital transformation in Insurtech is reshaping the industry, and our team is tirelessly pushing boundaries to deliver these groundbreaking advancements to our clients."

Insurtech100 noted that "this year's contest to make the InsurTech100 ranking was the most competitive to date. A select group of analysts and seasoned industry specialists sifted through a comprehensive list of over 2,100 contenders presented by FinTech Global ."

The honorees on the list were selected based on their "ability to leverage technology, to either tackle a significant industry obstacle, or enhance efficiency across the insurance value chain."

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. V3locity marries core administration with superior digital experience and augmented analytics. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech Systems Group:

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance and retirement organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica,ISG, and Everest Group. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

