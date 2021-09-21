Vitech To Host Digital Engineering Symposium in San Antonio in Summer 2022

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a Zuken Company, is proud to announce its inaugural digital engineering symposium, Integrate. Set to begin on June 6, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, Integrate will be an annual event focused on promoting education, collaboration, and the realization of next generation digital engineering strategies. "As digital engineering becomes the way of the future, many industries are struggling with how to make the transition," said David Long, Vitech's President. "We're excited to provide a forum for cutting-edge practitioners of this approach to delivering next-generation products."

Elevating Digital Engineering

Integrate aims to foster dynamic, vibrant discussions around all areas of digital engineering, with a focus on open and connected solutions. The symposium's technical program features three presentation tracks from world-renowned experts covering topics such as model-based systems engineering (MBSE), artificial intelligence in systems and product design, smart manufacturing, digital engineering in an industrial context, system safety and reliability, cybersecurity, and enterprise architecture. Selected presentations will emphasize novel methods and approaches to solving real-world problems and will not be limited to any specific tooling. A bonus track on the event's second day will give interested attendees the opportunity to interact with company leadership and product management while discovering recent innovations in the company's digital engineering portfolio.

As a co-located event with Zuken USA's annual user and technology conference, Zuken Innovation World (ZIW), Integrate provides participants the option of signing up for both events to benefit from all the rich content to be shared in San Antonio. The symposium will be an opportunity for industry, vendors, and academia to present the latest thinking in their fields and to further the state-of-the-practice for addressing today's complex challenges across all industries. Zuken Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Jinya Katsube, stated, "Vitech and Zuken are fully committed to providing best-in-class digital engineering technologies to our global customer base. Integrate is a valuable and unique opportunity for anyone wanting to explore these cutting-edge solutions and learn how to implement them in their own environment."

The in-person events are planned for June 6-9, 2022, at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, located in San Antonio, Texas. The call for presentations will open on October 1, 2021, with early bird registration starting on February 1, 2022. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechcorp.com/integrate22 or https://www.zuken.com/us/event/ziw-vitech-integrate-2022/.

About Vitech, A Zuken Company

For more than 25 years, Vitech has delivered innovative, industry-leading solutions which provide the tools and insight required to define, develop, and manage complex systems for government agencies, private and public companies, and universities across the globe. Vitech's GENESYS™ and CORE™ software embrace the holistic aspects of systems engineering, unlike siloed approaches and products that mask critical context and system interactions. Vitech solutions enable teams to clearly capture and address system concerns, from problem identification through requirements, architecture, and test in an integrated model, managing the critical interrelationships to guarantee consistency and design integrity. The result is a team empowered to engineer with confidence, free to focus on creativity, innovation, and analysis to effectively deliver against stakeholder needs. For more information, visit www.vitechcorp.com.

About Zuken

Zuken is a global software company delivering electrical and electronic design solutions. Founded in 1976, Zuken has a consistent track record of technology innovation and financial stability in the electronic and electrical design automation (EDA) industry. With its CR-8000 and E3.series product families, Zuken provides a robust lineup of system-level 2D/3D electrical and electronic toolsets complemented by comprehensive design data and configuration management capabilities.

Most recently, Zuken has embraced the digital transformation and, more specifically, digital engineering as the way forward with its entry into the Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) industry. Today, Zuken delivers world-class design solutions combining MBSE products and services with a mature, proven electrical and electronic design suite to address the needs of a broad range of industries across the globe. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.zuken.com, www.zuken.com/blog, or www.linkedin.com/company/zuken

