Vitech to Sponsor the 2018 NCPERS Annual Conference

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of retirement administration software, announced today that it is a gold sponsor of the 2018 NCPERS Annual Conference & Exhibition (ACE) in New York City, taking place May 13-16.
"We are proud to be sponsoring this prestigious conference," said Jamie Vitiello, Vitech's Executive Vice President. "We look forward to seeing our friends in the public pension community and sharing how V3 can help improve operations and deliver superior customer service."
NCPERS is the largest trade association for public sector pension funds, representing more than 500 funds throughout the United States and Canada. The 2018 NCPERS Annual Conference & Exhibition offers educational programming, dynamic speakers, and networking opportunities to over 1,000 attendees, including trustees, administrators, state and local officials, investment, financial and union officers, pension staff and regulators.
About Vitech®
Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to retirement, insurance and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support, and offers a cloud-based application hosting option. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.
