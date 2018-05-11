Vitech to Sponsor the 2018 NCPERS Annual Conference

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of retirement administration software, announced today that it is a gold sponsor of the 2018 NCPERS Annual Conference & Exhibition (ACE) in New York City, taking place May 13-16.

"We are proud to be sponsoring this prestigious conference," said Jamie Vitiello, Vitech's Executive Vice President. "We look forward to seeing our friends in the public pension community and sharing how V3 can help improve operations and deliver superior customer service."