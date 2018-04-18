Vitech to Sponsor the 2018 PRISM Conference

"We are pleased to sponsor this important conference," said Jamie Vitiello, Vitech's Executive Vice President. "We look forward to meeting with prominent technology professionals in the public pension community and discussing their needs and plans, and the ways in which our V3 solution can help improve operations and customer service levels."

The PRISM conference is held annually to provide opportunities for IT management of public retirement funds to collaborate and share their experience with new technologies applicable to the retirement and IT industries. PRISM's membership is comprised of over 100 public pension funds from North America, including several multi-national pension funds.

About Vitech®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to retirement, insurance and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support, and offers a cloud-based application hosting option. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

