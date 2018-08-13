Vitech's CEO Presenting at 2018 NASBI Supplemental Benefits Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of insurance administration software, announced today that its CEO, Frank Vitiello, will be speaking at the 2018 NASBI (National Association of Supplemental Benefit Insurance) Supplemental Benefits Forum being held September 5-7 in Philadelphia, PA.

Frank's presentation "Connecting with the Consumer – 'In the Palm of their Hands'" will examine the ways in which contemporary administration technology and revolutions in cloud-computing can help carriers move closer to their customers via effective and exciting digital engagement strategies.

"Effective digital engagement is the next frontier for most carriers," said Frank Vitiello. "Vitech and our solutions are at the forefront of this technology movement, and I am excited to share our thoughts and insights with the NASBI audience."

About Vitech® and V3®



Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support in both cloud-based and on-premise models. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

V3 is a highly scalable, configurable administrative platform that addresses the complex needs of insurance, retirement and investment organizations. It is an award winning, contemporary technology solution available for both cloud-based and on-premise deployments.

