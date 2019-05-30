Vitech's V3® Now Live at Intermediate Capital Group

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of fund administration software, announced today that Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) is live on its V3 solution running in Vitech's AWS-based European cloud. ICG manages investment strategies for investors across the globe, with approximately $37 billion in AUM.

With the completion of the V3 implementation, ICG has automated and streamlined important aspects of its loan and mezzanine fund business lines. For ICG's loan business, V3 improves the efficiency of deal and deal participants set up, deal cash flow and borrower transaction tracking, interest calculation and participants notice generation. For ICG's mezzanine fund team, V3 automates the valuation process and generates various portfolio position reports with just a few clicks.

"V3 gives investment management firms a more effective way to engage with their data and the efficiency gained through automation drives competitive edge in the market," said Hope Nawada, Senior Director of Investment Solutions at Vitech.

About Vitech® and V3®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to investment, insurance and retirement organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

V3 is a highly scalable, configurable administrative platform that addresses the complex needs of investment, insurance and retirement organizations. It is an award winning, contemporary technology solution available for both on-premise or cloud-based deployments.

SOURCE Vitech

Related Links

http://www.vitechinc.com

