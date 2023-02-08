ViTel Health Welcomes Harvey Castro, MD, MBA, FACEP, as Chief Clinical Operations Officer

Dr. Castro will oversee the development and implementation of clinical protocol and policies and manage clinical staff

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViTel Health, a leading telehealth-EHR and remote patient monitoring services platform provider, announces the addition of Harvey Castro, MD, MBA, FACEP, as the company's Chief Clinical Operations Officer. Dr. Castro will oversee the company's clinical operations, including developing and implementing clinical protocols and policies and managing clinical staff and resources.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Castro lead in the transformation of healthcare with a new healthcare delivery model that empowers physicians to take back control of healthcare, create physician autonomy, and truly provide personalized healthcare services to patients through the continuum of care with the best possible outcomes," said ViTel Health's CEO and founder, Doug Sumaraga.

Dr. Castro is a Board Certified Emergency Medicine physician and has owned and operated several concierge emergency clinics. He is the author of several books, including Success Reinvention, The Top 10 Mistakes that Stop You From Creating Success, and his latest release, ChatGPT in Healthcare: The Key to the New Future of Medicine. ViTel Health selected Dr. Castro because of his forward-thinking throughout his career, which aligns with ViTel's "Click 'n Mortar" proprietary patent pending directives.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join such a forward-thinking and innovative company," Dr. Castro said. "I look forward to working with the talented team at ViTel Health to provide our providers and patients with the highest quality of service and care."

About ViTel Health

ViTel Health is designed with a singular philosophy: happy physicians, healthy patients. The ViTel Health platform empowers physicians to take control of their careers and provide better patient care. ViTel offers services in telehealth, electronic health records, worker's compensation, tele-physical therapy, remote patient monitoring, and chronic care management. To learn more, please visit vitelhealth.com.

