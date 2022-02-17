ViTel Net Launches Industry First Virtual Care Portfolio Tailored For All Tweet this

Understanding the range of challenges facing organizations today, the ViTel Net portfolio fits the needs of evolving organizations - from smaller health systems looking to launch cost effective and quick-to-deploy solutions, to enterprise organizations looking for fully configurable solutions to match their brand of care. Leveraging a "grow with you" approach, the three new solutions will provide health systems with the flexibility to access best in class virtual care technology in a manner that aligns with their priorities.

"Virtual care is an integral component of successful care delivery at all levels," said Mark Noble, ViTel Net's Chief Operating Officer. "But different provider organizations have different needs based upon prior investments, available resources and program maturity. The vCare suite of solutions provides a perfect fit option for everyone and offers the ability to seamlessly transition between solutions as programs evolve."

About ViTel Net

ViTel Net has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTel Net's "no code" configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost effectively. The results - informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum. www.vitelnet.com

SOURCE ViTel Net