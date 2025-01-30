Vitel Wireless Makes History as Nigeria's First MVNO to be Issued a Number Series by the Nigerian Communications Commission

ABUJA, Nigeria, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitel Wireless (Vitel) is proud to announce its groundbreaking achievement as the first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Nigeria to be issued a mobile number series by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), marking a significant milestone in the country's telecommunications industry.

Kenneth Nwabueze, Chairman and CEO of Vitel Wireless

The issuance of the mobile number series of 0712 to Vitel Wireless represents a pivotal moment in Nigeria's evolving MVNO landscape. Historically, the Nigerian MVNO market has been tightly regulated, with only a few players entering under stringent licensing requirements. Vitel's emergence as a fully licensed MVNO, complete with its own number series, highlights the country's growing openness to competitive and innovative telecom solutions aimed at improving service delivery and accessibility.

Key Milestones and Achievements of Vitel Wireless:

First MVNO in Nigeria with an NCC-Issued Mobile Number Series : Vitel Wireless's acquisition of its unique mobile number series, 0712, demonstrates the trust and confidence of the NCC in Vitel's vision and readiness to serve the Nigerian market.

: Vitel Wireless's acquisition of its unique mobile number series, 0712, demonstrates the trust and confidence of the NCC in Vitel's vision and readiness to serve the Nigerian market. International Routing Code Secured : As part of its international readiness, Vitel Wireless was also issued by NCC its own international routing code, enabling seamless international connectivity and positioning the company to offer high-quality global telecommunications services.

: As part of its international readiness, Vitel Wireless was also issued by NCC its own international routing code, enabling seamless international connectivity and positioning the company to offer high-quality global telecommunications services. Regulatory Compliance and Launch Readiness: Vitel Wireless has successfully met all government regulatory requirements, paving the way for a smooth market entry. The company is now fully prepared to launch and deliver innovative, affordable, and customer-focused services across Nigeria .

"This is a landmark achievement not only for Vitel Wireless but also for the Nigerian telecommunications sector as a whole," said Kenneth Nwabueze, MFR, Chairman and CEO of Vitel Wireless. "Our team is excited to be at the forefront of this new era, bringing innovative telecom services to Nigerians and ensuring connectivity for all. We are committed to providing reliable and cost-effective solutions that will drive Nigeria's digital economy forward."

With a focus on leveraging the latest technology and a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, Vitel Wireless is set to transform the MVNO landscape in Nigeria, offering tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. By securing its own mobile number series and international routing code, the company is well-positioned to provide exceptional service quality, both locally and internationally.

About Vitel Wireless

Vitel Wireless Limited is a pioneering mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Nigeria, licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to provide nationwide mobile services under the brand "Vitel Wireless." Utilizing the spectrum and radio access network (cellular towers) of other full MNOs, Vitel delivers comprehensive network services—voice, SMS, and data—across all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Vitel Wireless is committed to delivering accessible telecom services to the Nigerian market and combines innovation with advanced technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and data-driven solutions, to enhance mobile experiences. The company's offerings range from personal safety tools to solutions for government welfare programs, continually pushing the boundaries of what mobile technology can achieve for Nigerians.

For more information, please visit www.vitelwireless.com.

Media Contact:

Vitel Wireless

[email protected]

+234 707 701 1111

SOURCE Vitel Wireless