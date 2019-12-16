Viteos VU Recs Establishes Leadership in Reconciliation, AITE Report Compares Major Players

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viteos, the premier provider of global outsourced operations solutions for traditional and alternative asset managers as well private equity and venture capital firms, today announced that its VU Recs offering is now poised to lead in reconciliation. The review of all major reconciliation services was made in The AITE Group's Report: Reconciliation Technology Vendor Review: The Buy-Side Edition 2019.

This is Viteos' second recent recognition. In November, Viteos received an Innovation Award for AI Application and Machine Learning in Fund Operations at Global Custodian's 30th Annual Industry Leaders Awards.

The AITE Report highlighted Viteos' strengths, noting: "…clients indicate that its size is beneficial, because it is able to provide access to top-level management on a regular basis. The vendor's client service is described as responsive and timely—issues are resolved quickly, and communication is frequent….The solution is considered to be relatively cost effective compared to other offerings on the market…."

Overall, Viteos was cited in particular for:

Ease of use

Support

Usability

Faster onboarding

Connection with operations professionals

Years of operational experience that is embedded in the technology.

Particular note was made of Viteos' "Next Generation":

Predictive analytics for workflow management

Microservices-based architecture

RPA for parsing of unstructured data within nonstandard sources

Advanced machine learning- based tools to automatically perform ETL function

Suggested match functionality.

Said Chitra Baskar, Viteos COO: "We continue to be recognized, in our awards and in industry analyses, both by clients and peers, as delivering superior capability in reconciliation as well as in middle office operational services across the board. We will continue to anticipate client needs, especially in emergent technologies such as AI. We are grateful for the confidence our clients place in us each day, and we remain committed to the unparalleled responsiveness and industry innovation, which has, and will continue to account for our success."

Said Anand Kailash, Viteos EVP, IT: "Viteos' leadership in the application of technology to the challenges facing operations in asset management has been our mission since our inception. We are committed to building the type of technology that advances the industry and our clients: in blockchain, machine learning, and AI - presenting tangible solutions that reduce cost and time while increasing productivity."

About Viteos

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Viteos, provides customized straight-through-processing and integrates post-trade operations across virtually every asset class, currency, border, or structure for the alternative investment management industry in the United States, Europe and Asia. It is a leader in shadow-accounting services, middle- and back-office outsourcing services and licenses its platform to investment managers.

For additional information, contact

David Ross

david.ross@viteos.com

732.318.7109

SOURCE Viteos Fund Services

Related Links

http://viteos.com

