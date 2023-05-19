Viterra announces plan to expand its grain and ingredient terminal in Moore County, TX

Viterra Inc.

19 May, 2023, 12:46 ET

OMAHA, Neb., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Viterra is pleased to announce its intent to expand its grain and ingredient terminal in Etter, TX. The expansion will build upon our existing capabilities and will increase storage capacity by more than 40,000 tons.

"This investment will allow us to meet the increased demand for grains and high-quality feed ingredients for dairy, cattle, and swine producers across West Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico," stated Rayner Freyberg, CEO US & Mexico for Viterra. "The completion of this project will allow us to better serve our growers and customers, positions us well for future growth and investment in the region, and will allow us to support the continuing expansion of oilseed crush and meal production across North America."

Viterra is anticipating the expansion to be completed in late 2024.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable, and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,500 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

IMPORTANT NOTICE CONCERNING THIS RELEASE INCLUDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains, or incorporates by reference, statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements", which are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current predictions, expectations, beliefs, opinions, plans, objectives, goals, commitments, intentions and projections about future events, results of operations, prospects, financial condition and discussions of strategy. Forward-looking statements can be made in writing but also may be made verbally.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Viterra or its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may, and often do, differ materially from actual results.

Neither Viterra nor its subsidiaries, nor any of their associates, directors, officers, employees or advisers, provides any representation, warranty, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of any actions, events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release will actually be taken, occur or be achieved. You should not place, and are cautioned against placing, reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date of this release or of the date of the particular statement (as applicable).

Nothing in this release shall, in any jurisdiction, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or financial instruments, nor shall it constitute a recommendation or advice in respect of any securities or other financial instruments or any other matter.

SOURCE Viterra Inc.

