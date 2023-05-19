Viterra announces plan to expand its grain and ingredient terminal in Moore County, TX

OMAHA, Neb., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Viterra is pleased to announce its intent to expand its grain and ingredient terminal in Etter, TX. The expansion will build upon our existing capabilities and will increase storage capacity by more than 40,000 tons.

"This investment will allow us to meet the increased demand for grains and high-quality feed ingredients for dairy, cattle, and swine producers across West Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico," stated Rayner Freyberg, CEO US & Mexico for Viterra. "The completion of this project will allow us to better serve our growers and customers, positions us well for future growth and investment in the region, and will allow us to support the continuing expansion of oilseed crush and meal production across North America."

Viterra is anticipating the expansion to be completed in late 2024.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable, and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,500 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

